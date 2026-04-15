You might expect Hollywood to slow down this week, with celebrities recovering — and catching up on some much-needed sleep — after Coachella Weekend 1. But, of course, there’s never a dull moment in the entertainment world. Case in point: CinemaCon 2026. On Tuesday night, A-listers like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Nicole Kidman descended on Las Vegas for the affair, held at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As the biggest event for the global movie theater industry, this year’s CinemaCon unsurprisingly came with a lineup of standout fashion moments.

Promoting Dune: Part Three, Zendaya, naturally, stole the show in a double-take-worthy Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2026 look. Styled by Law Roach, the actor leaned into method dressing in a sand-looking, bold-molding tailored jacket and matching midi skirt — a clear nod to the film. Chalamet, her co-star, followed suit in a dark brown suede jacket and khaki trousers, also paying homage to the forthcoming movie, set to hit theaters on December 16.

Elsewhere at the event, Kidman and Bullock promoted their upcoming movie, Practical Magic 2. Posing for photos together on the red carpet, the former donned a sheer ruffled black gown from Colleen Allen’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, while the latter was clad in a bright red Gabriela Hearst resort 2026 suit atop a black leather bra.

Who else made an appearance at CinemaCon 2026? Scroll below to take in all the best celebrity looks at the annual affair.

Zendaya

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment

Nicole Kidman

Mindy Small/WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment

Milly Alcock

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment

Jason Momoa