If you keep tabs on the celebrity set, you know Art Basel Miami Beach is one of the year’s most star-studded soirées. And this year was no different. For the first weekend of December, enthusiasts from all over the globe attended the annual art show, which presented over 280 of the world's leading galleries. During the day, the A-list guests ogled numerous artworks. Then, at night, they changed into party attire for invite-only bashes, including NYLON House on Dec. 6. The Friday evening fête maintained its reputation as the weekend’s most stylish event, thanks to step-and-repeats from Camila Cabello, Janelle Monáe, and Chanel Iman (to name a few).

Just like NYLON House at Coachella in April, the late-night party was full of immersive experiences, including complimentary glam touch-ups at the e.l.f. Cosmetics booth, signature Casamigos cocktails, and Venezuelan-inspired cachitos and danishes from Caracas Bakery. These treats were topped off with a performance from Ludacris, followed by a DJ set from house music star HUGEL. In between these exclusive surprises, the party-goers, including Cabello (who is NYLON’s latest cover star), paused for quick photo ops. The “Havana” star walked the carpet in a black slip dress, complete with hip-hugging cutouts and a semi-sheer bodice. Then there was Monáe, who embraced their signature penchant for oversized suits in a bow-tie-embellished three-piece set, adorned with a red floral appliqué.

But wait — there’s more. Scroll ahead for the best celebrity looks from NYLON House, which Ludacris called, “the loudest party in the 305.”

Camila Cabello

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Less than a week after her NYLON cover hit the interwebs, Cabello arrived at the publication’s annual bash looking every bit a fashion muse. The star stunned in a plunging little black dress, which featured a semi-sheer bodice, complementary cutouts on each hip, and a thigh-high center slit. She accessorized with a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo, a cross pendant necklace, and peep-toe mules.

Janelle Monáe

Shane Drummond/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All eyes were on the multi-hyphenate (a frequent NYLON House guest) in their upscale suit set. Monáe styled a sleek white button-down alongside a structured double-breasted jacket, matching trousers, and Gucci loafers. Extra points for their fashion glasses, floral appliqué, and luxe bowtie.

Ludacris

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner delivered an unforgettable performance in a graphic printed button-down, baggy black bottoms, and aviator-shaped sunglasses.

Chanel Iman

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The former Victoria’s Secret angel turned heads in all-black attire: a feather-embellished button-down, a distressed leather mini skirt, and coordinating ankle boots.

Mischa Barton

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The O.C. alum looked effortlessly chic in a two-tone high-low mini dress and matching satin pumps.

Leah Kateb

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The Love Island breakout star brought her sartorial A-game in a halter-shaped mini dress with a plunging neckline and a fringed sequin skirt.

Melissa Gorga

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star matched Cabello’s energy in a black-on-black set. On top, she chose a sleeveless crop top with ruched accents. Then, she continued the one-color theme with a part-leather pencil skirt and strappy sky-high pumps.