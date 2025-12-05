Miami Art Basel is officially in full swing, so naturally, the who’s who of the fashion, music, and entertainment worlds have landed in the 305 to celebrate. And with so much buzz surrounding the yearly happening, Capital One and The Cultivist decided to team up to make it an unforgettable experience. In collaboration with American visual artist, Alex Prager, they created a cinematic art installation called the Mirage Factory. Venture X cardholders along with industry tastemakers were invited to a first look at the dreamlike space where they would also catch a live musical performance by Ellie Goulding on Dec. 4, hosted by W Magazine. But the night was just getting started. Following the celeb-attended show, NYLON hosted an exclusive DJ set and afterparty with the most stylish VIP guests at The Shelborne by Proper.

The historic hotel, which was transformed to mimic the Hollywood-inspired theme of Mirage Factory, was the perfect setting for a late-night gathering. British DJ and record producer, Pawsa was tapped to deliver the sound and energy at the glamorous South Beach soirée. And as expected with any NYLON bash, everyone there was dressed to the absolute nines. Before guests were able to place their order at the custom martini bar, they posed for the cameras while bringing major style to Miami. From Tinx and Justine Skye to your favorite reality TV stars, keep scrolling for the top fashion moments of the night.

Tinx

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Pawsa

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Justine Skye

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Jenn Tran

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Lauren McCarthy

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Wisdom Kaye

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Andreina Santos

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Emma Klipstein

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Maria Victoria Ruiz