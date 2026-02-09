(Celebrity)
The Celebrity Style At The 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Did Not Disappoint
Fifth year and counting.
Over the weekend, The 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge returned with its fifth annual fundraising gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by CNN’s Abby Phillip, honored Ms. Tina Knowles and drew an impressive guest list, including, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chlöe Bailey, and Winnie Harlow. With a room full of celebrity A-listers and influential entrepreneurs in attendance, top tier black-tie fashion moments were all but guaranteed.
Meghan Markle wore a custom gown by designer Charles Harbison, who also dressed several of the evening’s attendees, including Knowles herself. Fashion’s newest It-girl Olandria Carthen was also on the guest list, wearing an orange and red design by Nigerian luxury fashion label House of Marvee. The evening’s looks were meaningful not just for their elegance, but for what they represented: every designer worn was Black-owned.
Founded in 2020 by Aurora James, The Fifteen Percent Pledge encourages retailers to commit at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses — a call to action sparked by the murder of George Floyd and the racial justice movement that followed. And in a time where many diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are being rolled back or under threat, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is proving continued commitment to spotlighting and supporting Black leaders.
Keep scrolling to see the very best red carpet moments of the meaningful night.
Meghan Markle
In Harbison Studio.
Chloe Bailey
In Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.
Tina Knowles
In Harbison Studio.
Winnie Harlow
In Harbison Studio.
Olandria Carthen
In House of Marvee.
Aurora James
In vintage Stephen Burrows.
Abby Phillip
Emma Grede
In Harbison Studio.
Rachel Zoe
In Balmain.
Karen Pittman
In Sergio Hudson.
Lake Bell
In LaQuan Smith.
Denise Vasi
Malika Andrews
Kimora Lee Simmons
In LaQuan Smith.
Law Roach
Quenlin Blackwell
In Tia Adeola.
Ryan Destiny
Ayra Starr
In Tia Adeola.
Sloane Stephens
Chriselle Lim
In Sami Miro vintage.