Over the weekend, The 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge returned with its fifth annual fundraising gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by CNN’s Abby Phillip, honored Ms. Tina Knowles and drew an impressive guest list, including, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chlöe Bailey, and Winnie Harlow. With a room full of celebrity A-listers and influential entrepreneurs in attendance, top tier black-tie fashion moments were all but guaranteed.

Meghan Markle wore a custom gown by designer Charles Harbison, who also dressed several of the evening’s attendees, including Knowles herself. Fashion’s newest It-girl Olandria Carthen was also on the guest list, wearing an orange and red design by Nigerian luxury fashion label House of Marvee. The evening’s looks were meaningful not just for their elegance, but for what they represented: every designer worn was Black-owned.

Founded in 2020 by Aurora James, The Fifteen Percent Pledge encourages retailers to commit at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses — a call to action sparked by the murder of George Floyd and the racial justice movement that followed. And in a time where many diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are being rolled back or under threat, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is proving continued commitment to spotlighting and supporting Black leaders.

Keep scrolling to see the very best red carpet moments of the meaningful night.

Meghan Markle

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Chloe Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Tina Knowles

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Winnie Harlow

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Olandria Carthen

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In House of Marvee.

Aurora James

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In vintage Stephen Burrows.

Abby Phillip

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Emma Grede

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Rachel Zoe

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Karen Pittman

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Lake Bell

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Denise Vasi

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Malika Andrews

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Law Roach

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Quenlin Blackwell

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Tia Adeola.

Ryan Destiny

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Ayra Starr

Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Tia Adeola.

Sloane Stephens

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Chriselle Lim

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Sami Miro vintage.