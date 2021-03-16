Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Shared Her Go-To Hair Care Product

As much has changed in the last few decades, one thing has remained the same: Catherine Zeta-Jones and her stunning, rich brunette hair. While many celebs often switch things up, going from brunette to blonde then back again, the 51-year-old actor and beauty entrepreneur is a constant reminder that dark hair always makes a statement — which means she knows exactly how to take care of it, too. On March 15, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared her go-to hair care product with Glamour’s Jessica Radloff, along with exactly how she keeps her trademark hair looking flawless.

“My hair is dry and actually quite fine, but there’s lots of it, so I use Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil on the ends,” Zeta-Jones told Glamour. “And if I’m not working, I try to avoid the hair dryer or heat because when I'm working it takes a bit of a beating. There's nothing worse than lots of hair that’s not in good condition.”

This pick probably doesn’t come as a surprise for fans of the luxury hair care brand. The $56 Oribe hair oil is made for all hair types, but works particularly well for anyone who has dry or damaged hair. (Think: Color-treated hair and fine or coarse hair types.) The oil is infused with a laundry list of botanical extracts — jasmine, lychee, bergamot, argan, and more — while remaining lightweight; this isn’t an oil that’ll steal away hair volume or leave it looking lifeless. Meanwhile, the ingredients will strengthen hair, keep it protected from heat, and make it look shinier and feel silkier.

Besides the multipurpose oil, Zeta-Jones also shared with the magazine that she’s a big fan of getting regular haircuts — not surprising, since taking care of split ends is huge when it comes to hair care. “I do have a good trim quite often just to keep the ends clean,” the actor added in the interview.

While you’ll have to schedule your own trim appointments, you can shop the Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil online. Pick up the hair care product below, and see why it has won itself yet another celebrity fan.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.