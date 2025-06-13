Luminous, radiant skin is a permanent fixture on summer beauty mood boards, but achieving (and maintaining) this look isn’t always as effortless as it seems. Anyone with European vacation plans that involve a long haul overnight flight will quickly come to this conclusion when they emerge from the airport onto Italy’s cobblestone streets with a dry, dull complexion. However, it’s possible to avoid this scenario with the right skin prep, and no one has better tips than celebrity makeup artists, whose clients are often coming to their chair straight from the plane. So if you’re after a dewy complexion this summer, use Carrie Coon’s The Gilded Age Season 3 premiere makeup look as reference material.

Coon flew in to NYC from LA to attend the premiere taking place during the Tribeca Film Festival. The actor’s makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo tells TZR that the flight combined with the 6 a.m. call time called for an extra hydrating and soothing skin care routine. She kicked things off by applying G.M. Collin Sensiderm Cream to “calm and prep” the skin, then used G.M. Collin’s lipid-packed Ceramide Comfort Serum to really lock in moisture. To further hydrate the skin and create a smooth canvas for makeup, Restrepo finished the routine with G.M. Collin Bota-Peptides Eye Contour and G.M Collin Bota-Peptides Cream. “It gives a beautiful finish for photography. It’s not greasy or overly reflective,” Restrepo says of the moisturizer.

Since the actor was wearing a strapless, blush, sculptural Loewe gown, Restrepo’s skin prep didn’t stop at Coon’s face. “I used G.M. Collin’s Hand Cream on her shoulders and feet, especially since she was wearing open-toed shoes,” Restrepo says. “It gives hydration without leaving behind any residue that could mark the dress. A good body cream is essential before stepping into a gown, but you always want to give it time to absorb before getting dressed.”

For makeup, Restrepo created a soft smoky eye, demonstrating that you don’t have to choose radiant skin or a statement eye this summer. “Carrie’s always in a great mood; this is playtime for her,” Restrepo shares. “When she’s on set, she’s a character. But at an event like this, she gets to be herself and have fun with fashion. We did a modern gray smoky eye to echo the blush of the gown, and kept the rest of the face luminous.” The makeup artist used a blend of gray and pink tones, then added smudged liner using Hermès Trait d'Hermès Eye Pencil in Gris Graphite and bronzer for added definition. Finally, she sculpted the cheeks with Hermès Rose Silky Blush Powder in Rose Feu and Hermès Plein Air H Triple Irridescent Mineral Powder in Corail Mojave as a final touch that brought the look together.

The Products Behind Carrie Coon’s Luminous Makeup