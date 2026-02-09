If there were a Super Bowl of Manicures, Cardi B would be the New England Patriots, easily among the record holders for wins. The Bronx-born rapper has a real passion for conceptual, over-the-top beauty and fashion, and manicures are among the most obvious ways that manifest — her patterned coffin nails, bejeweled talons, and chrome sets are the stuff of legend. So, naturally, for the actual Super Bowl LX, the “Bodega Baddie” had to show up and show out, this time with a cream-and-chrome mani featuring opulent emerald details.

Created by celebrity manicurist Coca Michelle, who referred to the look as a “romantic cream mani,” the long, square nails featured a soft nude-beige base shade (specifically, OPI Gel Color in My Vampire Is Buff). Michelle added square stripes of gold chrome at the base of a few digits, and brooch-like emerald and diamond gemstones on the others.

The mani perfectly married Cardi’s penchant for opulence with a softer aesthetic. That energy carried through to the hair — waist-length waves, tumbling loosely down and around her shoulders — and the terracotta-toned makeup by Erika La Pearl. The “romantic” vibes were the perfect complement to Cardi’s ruffly, off-the-shoulder corset top by Zimmerman and custom ruffled skirt by Candic Cuoco, styled by Kollin Carter.

The dreamy set wasn’t Cardi’s only Super Bowl weekend mani (naturally). The night before the big game, the “I Like It” rapper donned a long, latex-black manicure with biker vibes for an appearance at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. What can you say? She contains mani multitudes.