The 2021 American Music Awards came and went in the blink of an eye. Though there were many A-listers on the red carpet, all eyes were on host Cardi B — and the buzz surrounding Cardi B's AMAs beauty looks won’t be stopping anytime soon. The evening's host debuted several different glam moments over the night — each of which were jarringly different from the next. From her gold face mask to her height-defying headpiece, there was no shortage of buzzworthy hair and makeup looks to go around.

But when talking about the hit-maker's beauty looks, we need to start with her glam from two days prior, at the official red carpet rollout. Cardi B stunned in long, loose curls styled in a center part, brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Mia Love. For makeup, the rapper's go-to artist, Erika La' Pearl, gave her a smoky eye, winged eyeliner, and a defined pout.

Per La' Pearl's Instagram, Pat McGrath's makeup products were the most used in the expert's makeup bag at every stage of Cardi’s AMAs glam journey. The expert used the cult-favorite brand's products for Cardi B's rollout look, as well as for the annual awards show, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21. "Tonight was so stressful but so much fun at the same time," the pro wrote on Instagram. "I did Cardi's makeup around 5am! I'm shook I kept her makeup so flawless thru out the entire night!"

Cardi B’s makeup from the red carpet rollout event on November 19. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wondering what products managed to last the whole night? In La' Pearl's routine, a few standouts were Pat Mcgrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation, Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter, the Mothership I: Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette, and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Night Fever.

As for lashes, the makeup artist applied Kiss Products' new Lash Drip Lashes in the style named Drop, which she glued on using the drugstore brand's Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive in Clear.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the photo above, La' Pearl kept *most* of her glam the same, but gave her a darker shade of Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine and a brighter hue blush using the Skin Fetish: Divine Blush.

While Cardi B’s makeup remained mostly the same onstage, she kept fans on their toes with her hairstyles, evidenced by this long, sleek ponytail with straight cut bangs that she debuted at one point in the evening.

Cardi B on stage at the AMAs. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B closed out the evening with one last look that gave fans an up-close view of her picture-perfect complexion and choppy fringe. And that lip! While the performer’s looks are undeniably bold, they’re equally unforgettable, so much so that they’ll go down in AMAs beauty history.

Cardi B in the press room at the AMAs. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even if you don’t have an award show to host anytime soon, see below for some of the Pat McGrath staples Cardi B’s team used to keep the rapper looking stunning all night long — after all, holiday party hopping requires the same level of glam as an award show.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.