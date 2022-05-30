(Celebrity)

How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent Memorial Day Weekend

It was full of fashion and fun.

By Hayley Prokos
Dua Lipa

The singer visited the famous Uffizi Gallery in Florence in a white corset outfit and cowboy boots. The museum houses some of the most famous Italian Renaissance works, like Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attended a wedding in Saint-Tropez, France. The model and author wore a Nensi Dojaka cutout dress in blue for the occasion.Best Image / BACKGRID

