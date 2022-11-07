What’s a one-and-done way to zoom in on effortless French style? Arm yourself with a chain-and-leather-strap Chanel Classic Flap Bag à la Blake Lively. Over the weekend, the actor, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, wore head-to-toe black as she ran errands in New York City. She added color to her outfit with a Burberry check scarf in blue and a multicolor sequin Flap bag by the fashion house that seems to be the perfect carryall for her on-the-go necessities.

The handbag is an ultimate classic, according to luxury resale companies like Rebag, and as such, it’s unlikely to fail you as an investment. Its icon status comes from its long history in fashion, with the first iteration, now called the 2.55, having been introduced by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in 1955 with diamond quilting and a rectangular shape. It was revolutionary because of its functionality (the shoulder bag freed women’s hands to do and carry other things) and became a covetable accessory seen on the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Jeanne Moreau, and Catherine Deneuve.

Still, it wasn’t until Karl Lagerfeld took over as creative director of the French fashion house in 1983 that the aforementioned Classic Flap bag was born. Lagerfeld reinterpreted Chanel’s 2.55 and added new features like a leather woven chain and the Double C turn-lock closure. In 2021, Chanel renamed the Classic Flap the 11.12, dubbed for the original Medium Classic Flap’s style code, A01112. The Medium Classic Flap eventually evolved into a number of sizes and styles, and they now all carry the official name 11.12.

Lively’s bag, however, is a true representation of how far the style has come. Along with the Double C turn-lock closure, it’s made from a multicolored stripe pattern of sequins rather than classic diamond quilting to add some dazzle to an otherwise simple look. For those who love the outfit formula and are looking for a savvy purse investment, you should be happy to know that the actor’s exact bag is available for purchase, as well as many other sequin styles. See and shop some of them from TZR’s edit, below.