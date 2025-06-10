Blake Lively joined Chanel for the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner hosted at The Odeon on Monday evening, marking her first major public appearance in several weeks. Stepping out in an ecru broderie anglaise and crochet dress embroidered with delicate pearls, the outfit choice was a symbolic fashion play from a star who famously styles herself.

Further complimenting the purity of the mid-length dress and pretty diamond earrings, Lively also emitted a radiant and pared-back beauty look on the night, thanks to Chanel makeup artists. Meanwhile, the Blake Brown founder left her long golden hair in its signature natural waves.

The actor’s appearance at the downtown restaurant came mere hours after news broke that a judge had dismissed the $400 million lawsuit her former co-star Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios had filed against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as a $250 million suit against The New York Times, in what has been an ongoing contentious and highly-publicized feud since December 2024.

Lively joined a guestlist that included many fashion and entertainment industry heavyweights. In particular, Allison Janney, Lively’s co-star in the recent Amazon Prime Video movie Another Simple Favor, immediately embraced her in a warm hug at the event.

BFA

As her date for the exclusive annual dinner, Lively brought along her 20-year-old niece, Kate Johnson. The duo arrived arm-in-arm, with the 37-year-old keeping warm in a blue vintage jacket until she graced the carpet and posed for photographers.

(+) Kate Johnson, Blake Lively Getty Images (+) Blake Lively Getty Images INFO 1/2

Hosted during the Tribeca Film Festival, the well-attended dinner honored curator Zoe Lukov and an array of visual artists who contributed artwork to the award-winning filmmakers of this year’s installment: Alteronce Gumby, Faith Wilding, Jane Dickson, Jeffrey Meris, Lauren Halsey, Marilyn Minter, Naudline Pierre, Raúl de Nieves, Simphiwe Ndzube, and Tuan Andrew Nguyen.

Cheering them on in style — and in head-to-toe Chanel — the event was also attended by Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola, Jon Hamm, Christy Turlington, Lily Allen, Kyle Maclachlan, Mariska Hargitay, Whitney Peak, Lucy Liu, Chase Sui Wonders, Celine Song, Grace Gummer, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Nico Parker, Tommy Dorfman, Laufey, Lola Tung, and Lily James.