She’s known for her fun-loving, irreverent approach to red carpet fashion, but it’s time to be honest — Blake Lively is synonymous with incredible hair. So versatile, healthy, and vibrant are her naturally-blonde waves that even the characters she plays become beauty muses. There’s a reason why #serenavanderwoodsenhair returns millions of views on TikTok, over a decade after Gossip Girl formally ended. As such, Lively’s best-ever hairstyles make up a lookbook’s worth of ideas for blowouts, curls, updos, and everything in between. And just like with her outfit choices, the roles Lively plays on-screen often influence the styles and colors she goes for — especially when it’s a retro period piece.

So beloved is Lively’s hair that she surprised no one (but delighted everyone) when she unveiled her new Blake Brown beauty line in the first few days of August 2024. The brand’s concept centers around her personal approach to hair care: skipping conditioner in lieu of regular masking instead. No matter what she’s actually doing day-to-day, the results clearly speak for themselves. Lively’s been making headlines for her eye-grabbing hairstyles from her earliest days on-screen, after all.

Just below, take a look back at some of Lively’s most memorable hair moments of all time.

Extra-Long Rope Braid

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Some of Lively’s coolest styles are elevated takes on effortless classics. One of the best examples is this long, cascading rope braid. The top is neat and sleek, while the plait itself is loose and intentionally messy.

Old Hollywood Volume

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You can usually tell when Lively has a retro role brewing — all that vintage energy comes out in her hair choices. She frequently turns to these bombshell Old Hollywood curls, marked by their volume, deep side-part, and swooping bangs.

Amber-Red Color Change

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively’s only changed her hair color two times through her career — and it’s always a pivot to red. This glazed amber, a warm, vibrant shade of copper, is a stark switch-up, but looks so natural with the actor’s coloring.

Big, Retro Bun

Dominique Charriau/Le Film Francais/WireImage/Getty Images

One of her most polished styles of all time, this big, side-swept chignon would look right at home at any black-tie event. The deep, sleek part and oversized bun portion add a bit of artistic edge to such a classic look.

‘60s-Style Headband

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It’s not too often that Lively shakes things up with a hair accessory, but she always finds a way to make them feel a little personal and unique. Using a ribbon as a headband, Lively added a voluminous bum to her hairstyle that feel so ‘60s — the hoop earrings help, too.

Full & Fluffy Disco Curls

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Throwing it back to another decade gone by, Lively’s fluffy, oversized curls look straight out of a 1970s disco. The retro feel is heightened by her side-part, with one sectioned tucked behind her ear in a stroke of historic accuracy.

Quarter-Up Hair

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Don’t call these brushed-out curls half-up — they’re actually only about a quarter-up, but the effect is just the same. It adds a touch of intricacy to an otherwise straightforward style, and puts more focus on the deep roots that make Lively’s hair color look so natural.

Artfully Undone Waves

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage/Getty Images

More than any other look, Lively’s known for her sultry, tousled waves, like a polished take on bedhead. While her long hair is mussed through the ends, the top is frizz-free and totally tamed, the key to recreating the style at home.

(Super)power Ponytail

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

At the premiere of Deadpool vs. Wolverine, Lively leaned into the movie’s superhero themes by going for a high power ponytail accented by a spiked hair cuff toward the base of her head. It’s a little edgy and a little glamorous, just like her off-the-shoulder catsuit.

Windblown Volume

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She didn’t quite go for a teased look, but Lively’s hair is full of blown out volume all across her forehead. Not only does it offer a bit of height, but it looks amazing when the outdoor breeze catches it.