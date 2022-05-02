The hydrating cold-pressed lemon water from Lemon Perfect just announced their latest investor — and it’s none other than Beyoncé. Yep, these days, the singer is promoting a different kind of Lemonade. “I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” the singer says in a press release announcing the news. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

So if you’re looking for a twist on ordinary lemon water, you can find it with Lemon Perfect, which was launched in 2017 with the mission to promote wellness through its good-for-you cold-pressed lemon water. There’s half an organic lemon in each bottle, and it’s not only hydrating and full of electrolytes, but also has no artificial flavors, sugar, or sweeteners. And it’s only 5 calories per bottle. If you don’t want to have Just Lemon, it also comes in all kinds of fun flavors, from Peach Raspberry to Dragon Fruit Mango, and more.

Plus, it’s good for you. Research shows it’s ideal to start your day with drinking lemon water. It can help you stay hydrated, provides you with vitamin C (an antioxidant), aids in digestion, and can reduce inflammation in the body. It can also help detoxify the liver, help clear up your skin, and curb bad breath, too. And in terms of exercising, you can drink it to boost your recovery after a workout or during, like when you go for a run.

Along with Beyoncé, additional investors joined Lemon Perfect, too, including Trousdale Ventures, Beechwood Capital, and NNS Capital, Goat Rodeo Capital, and Melitas Ventures. In a press release, Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel said that the additional funding will help scale the brand to over 40,000 points of distribution by the end of 2022.

“Lemon Perfect is quickly taking significant market share from the leading brands in the enhanced water category by offering a better-for-you, better-tasting product that’s resonating broadly with the American consumer,” says Hufnagel. “We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family. She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”