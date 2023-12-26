Fact: Beyoncé is full of surprises. Whether it involves secretly dropping an industry-shifting album in the dead of night or chopping her long golden locks off into a chic pixie, the superstar always keeps fans on their toes. In her latest move, the singer shocked the world by making a surprise appearance in Brazil. Upon landing, she snapped a few pictures as she descended her private jet. Of course, the “Cuff It” singer was decked out in a cool denim ensemble (which included a crystal-embellished bra), but it was Beyoncé’s crimped hair that completely stole the show.

Now, to be clear, the icon is no stranger to changing up her hairstyles. Over the years, she’s found countless ways to keep her honey blonde locks from being anything but basic. But this look is one for the books. Long, luscious, and completely crimped, it’s giving glamorous ‘80s vibes and lots of main character energy. Her icy platinum strands feature a middle part and cascade past her shoulders to graze her hip. While the cool-golden blonde is a showstopper, the delicate crimps give this style a soft and ethereal feel. Think roller rink queen meets mysterious mermaid .

In her Instagram post, Bey posed cooly on her plane while holding the Brazilian flag. Her crimped blonde strands flowed over her shoulders like a gorgeous gold-colored waterfall. She even gave a glimpse behind the scenes, showing off her pre-styled hair and fresh face in the final picture.

It’s important to note that although her hairstyle is a nod to the ‘80s, it isn’t dated. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has sported several beauty looks from the iconic era (remember the fluffy curls, shiny cherry lips, and workout gear from her 2013 “Glow” music video?). So, while it may seem passé for some, the crimped look is actually spot-on for the singer — and for the year ahead.

This stylish visit marked Beyoncé’s first public appearance in Brazil in over a decade. After months of fans pleading to bring her record-breaking tour to the country, she surprised them with a concert in Salvador, Bahia. She hit the stage wearing a glittering silver gown and a matching sequin scarf wrapped around her hair. Despite the covering, her soft crimps could be seen flowing behind her while she performed.

Needless to say, the show was just as monumental as it had been in the States, with fans overjoyed at her presence. Nothing could hold back their excitement. Being one of the most celebrated entertainers, Beyoncé never disappoints with her epic looks. As her Renaissance journey continues, it will be exciting to see which hairstyle she debuts next.