What was your first beauty memory? For many, it likely has something to do with your mother. Maybe you vividly recall watching her get ready for a night out or sneakily rummaging through her lipstick drawer when she wasn’t looking. Regardless of their level of glam, moms are often huge inspirations for all things beauty, whether one realizes it or not. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for daughters to inherit their mothers’ sense of style, routines, and beauty habits — and, at some point, for daughters to introduce their moms to new trends or techniques as they emerge. Celebrity mother-daughter beauty duos are no different.

Well, they’re a little different, in that they spend a large portion of their lives sitting in beauty chairs and collaborating with world-renowned facialists, stylists, and makeup artists. These famous families will likely even work on projects together or, at the very least, attend events together. This can make for some pretty iconic mother-daughter beauty moments that are hard to forget, whether on the red carpet or in a candid paparazzi moment.

Here, TZR rounded up the best mother-daughter beauty duos in Hollywood who have clearly struck the genetic lottery.

Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross and her mother, music icon Diana Ross, have never failed to grace us with glamour. Both of them love to embrace their natural hair and look incredible while doing it.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson

Hello, blonde bombshells. Goldie Hawn came to be known for her gorgeous, voluminous blonde waves, which she generously passed down to her daughter, Kate Hudson. Though Hudson famously buzzed her hair for a movie role in 2017, it’s clear that these two are seriously in sync when it comes to their beauty looks.

Barry King/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is following in her mom’s footsteps — in her career as a model as well as her beauty looks. Though Gerber recently opted for a cropped haircut, both mother and daughter love a smoky, bronzy makeup look and glowing skin.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kris Jenner & ... All Of Her Daughters

Need one say more? Admittedly this is technically not a duo, the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has a unique relationship with each of her daughters, especially when it comes to beauty. In addition to coordinated red carpet moments like the above, Kris has proudly guided Kylie and Kim through the process of creating and managing their own beauty brands.

Plus, she’s had some pretty iconic beauty moments that were undeniably influenced by her children. Remember when she went icy blonde after nearly all of her daughters tried out the style?

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Yolanda, Gigi, & Bella Hadid

Again, not technically a duo, but one can’t ignore this iconic family that has taken the modeling industry by storm. A former model herself, Yolanda has surely shared beauty tips with her daughters Gigi and Bella, and vice versa.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz

Being the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, it’s not surprising that Zoë Kravitz has nailed the chic-yet-edgy style her parents embody on a daily basis. Never afraid of a bright lip color or bold hairstyle, this mother-daughter duo is just about the coolest ever.