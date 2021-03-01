There's nothing quite like award season to deliver a much-needed inspiration boost, particularly in this final torturous drag of winter. There's something hopeful and optimistic about the extravagant gowns and dramatic beauty looks that grace the red carpets this time of year. And though said red carpet was a bit different for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, that old feeling of wonderment and joy remained the same. Just ask the staff at TZR. The style moments from the 2021 Golden Globes gave us the glamour we've been needing, and just in time for spring, too!

Yes, it seems even the stars are ready to dress up again, as we saw no shortage of drama this year. The ensembles seemed bolder, brighter, and more dazzling then ever, even when captured in a quiet backyard or hotel room. From Elle Fanning's bright blue ethereal Gucci gown (which was a favorite of Senior Fashion News Editor Marina Liao) to Julia Garner's plunging Prada dress (which caught the eye of Social Media Strategist Maggie Haddad), the TZR team will be talking about this show for weeks to come ... at least until the Oscars.

Ahead, take a look at the Golden Globes style moments that hit home with our staff.

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Cynthia Erivo

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I don't even know where to look on Cynthia Erivo first: The lime green custom Valentino dress? The contrasting purple eyeliner? The nose ring? The sky-high silver platform shoes? It's a lot, and it's all working for me! I love that she just went for it." — Ashley Tibbits, Lifestyle Writer

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Julia Garner

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Julia Garner completely redefined elegance in this custom Prada gown. From the bold red lip to the art deco-inspired jewelry, every detail was executed perfectly." — Maggie Haddad, Social Media Strategist

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Tiffany Haddish

"I’m a sucker for anything shiny, so unsurprisingly, Tiffany Haddish’s Alberta Ferretti metallic embellished dress was my favorite look of the evening. The actor absolutely stunned on the red carpet in the glitzy number styled by Law Roach." — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Andra Day

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I watched The United States Vs. Billie Holiday over the weekend and fell head over heels in love with Andra Day's performance in the lead role. To be honest, her look is the one I was anticipating for the evening, and I'm happy to report I was not disappointed. Day shined like a beautiful diamond in her Chanel gown and looked every bit the princess of the night. I can't get enough of this whole look!" — Angela Melero, Executive Editor

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Elle Fanning

"As soon as I saw Elle Fanning in this custom Gucci look, I knew it'd be my favorite of the night. The blue hue looks so good on her, and I especially love the bejeweled straps. Plus, her photo shoot at home, in lieu of walking the red carpet, could be an ad campaign." — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

TZR's Favorite Golden Globe's Style Moments: Kristen Wiig

"This year’s Golden Globes required some thought — finding an outfit that fit the event without going too over the top. Stylist Karla Welch always nails it with her clients, but I particularly loved Kristen Wiig’s playful Prada number." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor