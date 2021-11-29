(Red Carpet)
The Best 2021 Fashion Awards Looks That'll Stun You Into Silence
The red carpet was so good.
Three weeks ago, America honored its top designers and style icons at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. And now, all the way across the pond, it’s Britain’s turn to shout out its crew of visionaries. In partnership with Gen-Z’s beloved social media platform TikTok, the British Fashion Council presented its annual Fashion Awards to celebrate the industry’s many key players in regards to culture, social progress, and art. The best 2021 Fashion Awards looks shouldn’t be missed, as the night was a star-studded, opulent affair.
Celebrities embodied many of the year’s most notable red carpet fashion trends. Pose’s Indya Moore, singer Charli XCX, and supermodel Adriana Lima all wore gowns that featured thigh-revealing slits in their skirts. (The prevalence of sultry thigh-high slits was a popular choice at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, too.) Meanwhile, 2021’s cutout trend fervently surges on with Gabrielle Union wearing a strappy and crisscrossing Valentino gown. Gillian Anderson, too, leaned into the look with her Chloé ensemble via subtle, peek-a-boo keyholes. Perpetual it-Girls Dua Lipa and Alexa Chung accessorized their outfits with opera gloves, a style move that echoed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
Scroll on to see the best fashion looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards.
Gabrielle Union
In a neon-hued Valentino gown.
Dua Lipa
In a custom-made, corset gown by MAXIMILIAN.
Indya Moore
Charli XCX
In a Tommy Hilfiger dress.
Kehlani
In an H&M gown.
Kate Beckinsale
In a black gown with a plunging neckline and embellished, cap-sleeve detailing by Sabina Bilenko Couture. The actor carried Jimmy Choo’s Black Cloud Bow Clutch.
Winnie Harlow
Alexa Chung
In a yellow dress from Caroline Hu’s Spring 2022 collection.
Lila Grace Moss
Shanina Shaik
In a mock-turtleneck, long-sleeve gown with drooped and sheer detailing. The Australian model also wore. Aquazzura pumps.
Lily Allen
In a periwinkle Fendi pantsuit.
Stella Maxwell
In Saint Laurent.
Priyanka Chopra
In Richard Quinn.
Elsa Hosk
In Richard Quinn.
Gillian Anderson
In Chloé.
Billy Porter
In a houndstooth Richard Quinn gown.
Adriana Lima
Iris Law
Demi Moore
In Fendi.
Hailee Steinfeld
In Richard Quinn.