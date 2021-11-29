Three weeks ago, America honored its top designers and style icons at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. And now, all the way across the pond, it’s Britain’s turn to shout out its crew of visionaries. In partnership with Gen-Z’s beloved social media platform TikTok, the British Fashion Council presented its annual Fashion Awards to celebrate the industry’s many key players in regards to culture, social progress, and art. The best 2021 Fashion Awards looks shouldn’t be missed, as the night was a star-studded, opulent affair.

Celebrities embodied many of the year’s most notable red carpet fashion trends. Pose’s Indya Moore, singer Charli XCX, and supermodel Adriana Lima all wore gowns that featured thigh-revealing slits in their skirts. (The prevalence of sultry thigh-high slits was a popular choice at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, too.) Meanwhile, 2021’s cutout trend fervently surges on with Gabrielle Union wearing a strappy and crisscrossing Valentino gown. Gillian Anderson, too, leaned into the look with her Chloé ensemble via subtle, peek-a-boo keyholes. Perpetual it-Girls Dua Lipa and Alexa Chung accessorized their outfits with opera gloves, a style move that echoed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

Scroll on to see the best fashion looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Gabrielle Union

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

In a neon-hued Valentino gown.

Dua Lipa

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In a custom-made, corset gown by MAXIMILIAN.

Indya Moore

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Charli XCX

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In a Tommy Hilfiger dress.

Kehlani

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In an H&M gown.

Kate Beckinsale

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a black gown with a plunging neckline and embellished, cap-sleeve detailing by Sabina Bilenko Couture. The actor carried Jimmy Choo’s Black Cloud Bow Clutch.

Winnie Harlow

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alexa Chung

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a yellow dress from Caroline Hu’s Spring 2022 collection.

Lila Grace Moss

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Shanina Shaik

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In a mock-turtleneck, long-sleeve gown with drooped and sheer detailing. The Australian model also wore. Aquazzura pumps.

Lily Allen

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

In a periwinkle Fendi pantsuit.

Stella Maxwell

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Saint Laurent.

Priyanka Chopra

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In Richard Quinn.

Elsa Hosk

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In Richard Quinn.

Gillian Anderson

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In Chloé.

Billy Porter

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a houndstooth Richard Quinn gown.

Adriana Lima

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Iris Law

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Demi Moore

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Hailee Steinfeld

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

In Richard Quinn.

Georgia May Jagger

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kaya Scodelario