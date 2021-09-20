Every once in a while, there’s a red carpet fashion theme that’s so good, it becomes a reoccurring trend from then on. Take thigh-high slit dresses, for example, which has become a mainstay style for many stars at award shows. Angelina Jolie famously showed some leg in her Atelier Versace black gown at the 2012 Oscars while Jennifer Lopez is another celeb who loves a good dress parting moment. At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the high-slit dress trend dominated the red carpet and was more popular than ever with Hollywood’s biggest stars. (It was the perfect sultry detail to jazz up a minimalist gown.)

As celebrities walked into the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, they debuted one daringly high-slit dress design after another. For starters, there was actor Catherine Zeta-Jones (a true style icon) who wore a deep red custom Cristina Ottaviano gown, accompanied by matching Christian Louboutin heels. And of course, it was nearly impossible to miss Kaley Cuoco’s high-slit moment, thanks to her blinding yellow Vera Wang number. The flirty detail allowed celebrities to properly show off their footwear, too, as the dress fabric didn’t hide their strappy heels.

To see who struck a strong pose in their high-slit dresses, scroll down below. Don’t miss these statement fashion moments.

Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cuoco made a very bright entrance in her high-slit neon yellow gown from Vera Wang and matching heels.

Cecily Strong

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Strong’s all-black ensemble might not have stood out from afar, the flirty slit was definitely worth another glance.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you Google breathtaking, odds are this photo of Zeta-Jones will pop up. The actor looked so stunning in a custom Cristina Ottaviano strapless gown.

MJ Rodriguez

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the one-shoulder look and high-slit details, Rodriguez embodied all the red carpet trends. Her Atelier Versace dress parted perfectly to reveal a pair of matching blue heels.

More to come...