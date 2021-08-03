Did Bella Hadid Just Cue the Return of Pencil-Thin Eyebrows?

Bella Hadid is a beauty chameleon in every sense of the phrase, evidenced by her latest makeup look that's not-so-quietly taking over the internet. Last night, the supermodel's glam squad took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes content from what appears to be an epic editorial photoshoot. For the occasion, the Hadid rocked dip-dyed hair with blunt-cut micro bangs, teamed with glossy eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and a bold red lip. But, undoubtedly, the most polarizing part of her glam is her razor-thin eyebrows that look straight out of the ‘90s. Yup, that’s right. She did that, and it’s likely this makeup might inspire others to do so, too.

Obviously, there's a lot to take in here (those bangs! those brows!), but there's no denying that Hadid looked fabulous. Celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons shared an Instagram Reel to give followers an up-close view of the star's glossy glam. Not only are her eyes and lips immaculately accentuated, but her skin looks positively flawless and glowy.

In the accompanying caption, Parsons left just a single water droplet emoji in reference to the model's wet-looking eye makeup, lipstick, and décolletage. Sadly, the expert has yet to reveal what products she used to create the look, but curious makeup-lovers have already started pestering her for details (rest assured you will be updated if and when that happens).

Hairstylist Evanie Frausto was the mastermind behind Hadid's statement wig. "The dip-dyed color is inspired by ‘90s highlights," the expert tells TZR, adding that he brought the look to life using "raw bleach with no toner."

If you want to see more, Hadid also shared a BTS video showing off the killer glam on TikTok. Unsurprisingly, it’s already amassed 1.3 million likes and counting.