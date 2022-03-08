Britney Spears Opened Up About Her Past Negative Experience With Botox

Though it’s widely believed that most celebrities have undergone some sort of cosmetic treatment, it's only recently become an open topic of conversation. More and more stars have come forward about their experiences under the knife (or needle) — whether it be with pride, regret, or indifference. Britney Spears’ plastic surgery journey has remained somewhat private, though in the past she has briefly spoken about having minor procedures. In a recent Instagram post, however, the singer opened up about a past experience with Botox that went awry.

Along with a video clip of Spears aboard a private plane headed to a “tropical destination”, she reveals that she’s considering getting Botox injections. “I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead,” she writes. However, she then goes on to say that the last time she got Botox, it didn’t quite go as planned. “The last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It’ 😂 !!!!,” Spears says. “For three weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!! Lol 😂 Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent …I mean I’m surprised people don’t sue.”

“Unfortunately, many injectors think botox is about attacking wrinkles when in essence, botox is about balance,” cosmetic dermatology expert Dr. Kenneth Mark tells TZR. “There are muscles that are "depressors" meaning they pull down and cause the frown lines. If one overly injects these depressor muscles relative to the forehead muscles, which are "elevator" or lifting muscles, you can get an overly lifted brow. In this case, it appears that one was more affected than the other, which only exacerbated matters.”

If you’re considering Botox and having second thoughts, don’t let Spears’ account totally scare you away. According to the experts, Botox takes around two weeks to reach its full effect, so even if you have a similar experience, there’s time to intervene.

“Sometimes if Botox injections are placed too medially in the forehead, the lateral forehead may raise while the central forehead drops in comparison to the untreated lateral areas,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Marcus. “This causes the eyebrow to appear raised. If this happens, it can be corrected by having a few more units of Botox injected into the appropriate area to even things out.”

Of course, it’s best to do everything you can to avoid such mishaps by seeking the best injector possible. “When receiving Botox injections for the first time, it is important for the physician to assess the patient's face, taking into account anatomy, muscle function, and natural movements,” says Dr. Shirley Madhère, holistic plastic surgeon and founder of Jet Set Beauty Rx. “Also, asymmetries must be noted and the patient's desired outcome should be discussed; [as in], ‘Do you want to have no expression at all (read: no wrinkles) or are you ok with a few residual wrinkles and a softer look?’”

Though it seems like Spears has been able to find some humor in her situation, it’s understandable that the star would be apprehensive to have Botox again. Hopefully, her honestly can help others see the risks involved with Botox and inspire them to do plenty of research before moving forward with any procedure.