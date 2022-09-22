It’s a beauty brand that has become a household name — and now ULTA Beauty launches Intimate Wellness products, the latest addition to its Wellness Shop. It features oils, bath salts, lubricants, and intimate wellness devices from renowned brands Smile Makers, Foria, Womaness, and more. So if you’re looking for top-rated products to add to your sexual lifestyle, look no further. Plus, the products are only available online, so you can shop from the privacy of your home.

Specifically, if you’re looking to up your bath game, Foria’s Bath Salt with CBD & Cacao acts as an aphrodisiac and can help get you in the mood for more afterwards. There’s also Unbound’s Jelly Water-Based Personal Lubricant and caters to those with sensitive skin. And there are also many kinds of vibrators, in all shapes and sizes, including Crave’s Vesper Vibrator Necklace. And if you’re looking for period relief, Vush’s Aura Period Pain Relief Device can help. Like magic, it uses electro currents to help take away the pain.

Yes, just like your skin and hair routines, your intimate wellness regimen deserves regular attention, and ULTA Beauty agrees, as evidenced by its steadily expanding offering. Ahead, you can check out some of the Intimate Wellness products for yourself.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.