There’s no question that a sleek ponytail has become Ariana Grande’s trademark look. The singer has worn the style everywhere from album covers to red carpets, often opting to pair her up-dos with a hair ribbon bow. On her wedding day earlier this year, Grande topped off her gorgeous half-ponytail with a short, bow-adorned veil. Now in a new series of Instagram photos, the star put yet another spin on her signature style — and this time, it’s giving Blair Waldorf a run for her money.

If you’re on the hunt for some inspiration for your holiday looks, Ariana Grande is here to serve. Her recent Instagram photoshoot shows the singer sporting an oversized green blazer, black tights, and black platform heels, but the real kicker are her accessories. In addition to her signature half-up, half-down ponytail secured with a white hair ribbon, she’s also tied a white scarf around her neck, giving the whole ensemble a preppy vibe that’s straight out of Gossip Girl.

As credited in the photo series, Grande’s hairstyle is courtesy of Josh Liu, the L.A.-based stylist also responsible for the singer’s hair in her recent r.e.m. beauty campaign. Her outfit was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who has been working with Grande on some seriously stunning looks for her newly appointed role as a judge on The Voice.

As if the singer’s look wasn’t glam enough, she also sported a gorgeous, classic makeup look to go along with it. Makeup artist Ash K Holms gave Grande her beloved winged eyeliner and soft matte complexion, adding a stunning red lipstick for a pop of color. Grande typically goes for neutral lip shades, but this red lip look gives the look a holiday-inspired twist — especially when contrasted with the deep green of her blazer. The photos don’t give a good peek at Grande’s nails, but it looks like she has a simple French manicure.

Grande isn’t the only starlet to bust out the hair ribbons this holiday. Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar half-ponytail for her 25th birthday celebration, tied up with a sleek black ribbon to match her black velvet jumpsuit.

Let these ladies offer you some glam inspiration this holiday season — or whenever you want to add a little preppy sweetness to your look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.