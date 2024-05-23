Every project, photoshoot, and red carpet look chosen by Anya Taylor-Joy is something distinct and special. That said, there are those moments that feel truly transcendent, even for the wildly versatile star and her famous range. Go ahead and put her British GQ cover shoot in that category, because her hair transformation leaves her utterly unrecognizable. The actor wears a few different styles throughout the spread, but there’s one in particular that’s already sparking conversation online. In it, Taylor-Joy sports black hair, cut into a short, classic bob with a set of edgy micro-bangs that heightens the witchy, punk feel of the entire look.

Some fans immediately likened the look to Uma Thurman’s in Pulp Fiction, while others spammed the comments with “BJÖRK!” — everyone, though, remarked on just how natural the extreme color and cut seemed to feel on the usually-platinum blonde Taylor-Joy. The bob’s length is timeless, falling just above her shoulders in a gently curled-under style, while the bangs stop about two inches short of her darkened, arched brows. Of course, her outfits help underscore the hair’s drama, too. In some shots, she’s dressed in gauzy white pieces and bikini tops, and in others, she’s in lace-up leather pants with a matching moto jacket.

Though the photoshoot looks are a significant departure from her usual red carpet style, Taylor-Joy turned to her longtime glam team to help bring the edgy cut to life. Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell created the bobbed wig as well as worked on her natural hair for other shots, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell fleshed out the sharp cat-eye liner and blackened eyebrows.

Micro-bangs have become an increasingly popular style for stars looking to explore their edgy sides. This spring alone, Kylie Jenner wore a short, choppy fringe with her mullet-style haircut in a shoot for Sam Edelman, while Olivia Rodrigo wore a similar take in the music video for her song “Obsessed.” What makes Taylor-Joy’s bangs unique, though, is how neat and precise they are as opposed to mussed and textured — the blunter ends feels a bit more accessible, like a quintessential French-girl cut.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Taylor-Joy, who’s been busy promoting her upcoming film Furiosa in New York City and at the Cannes Film Festival. Each venture outside her hotel room requires a different hair-makeup look and outfit, but she clearly has no issue coming up with fresh ideas.