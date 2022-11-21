The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards

Arguably second only to the Grammys, the American Music Awards is one of the biggest nights in music. Honoring the latest and greatest talents in the industry, the ceremony also serves as a platform for artists to show off their fashion chops. And, just like the Grammys, this event is one where anything goes. All manner of style and flair are on display, from over-the-top and whimsical to fresh-off-the-runway chic, these ensembles are meant to dazzle and be seen. Luckily, the 2022 AMAs did not disappoint as attendees dressed up in their Sunday finest, ready to celebrate.

Case in point: Kelly Rowland, who stunned in a floor-length leopard-print gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and lavish train. The singer topped off the glam with the biggest trend of the season: faux leather opera gloves. Demonstrating the power of a throwback ensemble was P!ink, who wore a vintage Bob Mackie fringe masterpiece that felt festive and fun.

And, it wasn’t just musicians turning heads on the AMAs red carpet. Model Joan Smalls stunned in a slinky metallic gown from LaQuan Smith, while model Karrueche opted for a dramatic LBD by Christian Siriano.

Ahead, the top looks from the 2022 AMAs that will surely hold you over until 2023.

Taylor Swift

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The big winner of the evening wore a gold jumpsuit by The Blonds and Vram jewelry.

Kelly Rowland

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rowland’s animal-print gown from Nicolas Jebran felt celebratory and festive for the occasion.

Ellie Goulding

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Goulding went for a more understated look with a shimmering set from Philosphy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Spring/Summer 2023.

P!nk

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pop star dazzled in a vintage Bob Mackie dress.

Anitta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer turned heads in custom Mugler and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Joan Smalls

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel donned a LaQuan Smith creation.

Becky G

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer opted for a mini dress by Monsoori and jewelry by JustDesi.

Meghan Trainor

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Trainor leaned into the Barbiecore trend with a bright pink sparkling suit from Michael Costello.

Tinashe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer looked ultra cool in a Marc Jacobs look from the Fall/Winter 2022.

Dove Cameron

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deja vu! The singer and actor also wore an ensemble from Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022.

Karrueche

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model went for an LBD by Christian Siriano.

Yola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Grammy nominee wore a silver Christian Siriano confection.

Kim Petras

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Petras embraced Y2K vibes in a Blumarine dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rexha went for head-to-toe red in a Buerlangma dress, Le Silla shoes, and Atelier Biser gloves.

Coco Jones

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer and actor wore an Annakiki dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 runway.