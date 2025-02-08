No white after Labor Day. No mixing navy and black. No matching your shoes to your handbag. The origin stories of most unwritten fashion rules are unknown, so why did society collectively decide to abide by them? The reason will forever be unclear. But in 2025 wearing whatever makes you feel good is the most important factor when getting dressed, whether it’s for the office or a celebrity attending an awards season event like the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. One major beauty equivalent is matching your manicure to your lipstick. But as Angelina Jolie just demonstrated on the red carpet with her red lip and nails, arbitrary beauty rules should also be broken.

The Best Actress nominee for her portrayal of American-Greek opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic Maria, went for a classic French-girl beauty look from the neck up. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a voluminous blowout with subtle wavy bends around her mid-lengths. You know, the exact bedhead-like texture that looks like you woke up appearing fabulous and cool, but you actually used hot tools that morning. The same goes for her makeup, which consisted of a clean base with minimal blush and highlighter, subtly-lined eyes, and a swipe of poppy red matte lipstick. It’s yet to be revealed, but given the actor is the face of Tom Ford Beauty, it’s highly likely the shade is by the designer cosmetics brand. But what bumps her effortlessly glam look to the next level is her coordinating manicure.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jolie’s nails were filed into a roundish-almond shape and painted a hyper-glossy shade of red that’s an exact match to her lipstick. The extra flash of color against her Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2025 beige lace gown adds extra visual interest to her neutral red carpet look, but it’s also practical. Whenever you’re in doubt about a nail polish color choice, you know your lipstick shade is going to complement not clash with your outfit. What’s more, the length of her nails is from a page in the French girl beauty playbook. Super long talons are undoubtably gorgeous and glam, but high-maintenance.

So the next time you find yourself perplexed over what manicure color to pick ahead of a big formal event, just look to the lipstick you’re going to wear for inspiration.