As the days of quarantine, self-isolation, and social distancing continue to go on — with no clear end in sight — it’s understandable if you’ve started to find yourself in a bit of a sartorial rut. While some parts of the world have started to open back up, odds are you’re still spending more time at home than you expected to this summer — which means it’s likely you’ve made activewear and loungewear the primary section of your wardrobe. However, as the season moves forward, you’ll find more reasons to get your out of the house — and sometimes, a piece in your closet is enough to do it on its own. Case in point: Angelina Jolie’s white Dior bag.

Since the beginning of quarantine, Jolie has spent most of her time indoors. However, this month she’s been making more outside appearances — and each time serving up a chic and simple look. The 45-year-old actor, filmmaker, and humanitarian was spotted in Los Angeles on July 14, where she had dinner with her son Pax. Jolie wore a romantic Greek-inspired Martina Knife Pleated Full-Sleeve Dress from The Row — which is now on sale for $3,689.40 — with a wide brown belt to cinch the waist. To keep her breezy look on the minimalist side, the actor completed her outfit with simple brown slide sandals, hoop earrings, and a grey face mask.

This isn’t the first time the actor has worn The Row’s timeless dress for a warm summer day. Just one year ago, Jolie wore the flowing dress with the same belt while she was out in Paris. And not long after that, she was spotted a few months later in September wearing the look while enjoying a day with her son. Both of those times, Jolie was carrying a brown bag to match her belt. However, in 2020 she’s accessorized the look a little differently with the addition of a bright white option instead.

For a fresh take on one of her favorite ensembles, the Los Angeles-native donned Dior’s white 30 Montaigne Bag, which is available for $3,550. And while Jolie has been spotted wearing the same bag in black earlier this spring, the white style provides her summer ensembles with a fresh feel to her warm summer nights out.

If you want to sport a breezy, romantic look like Jolie’s, scroll down to shop her dress and bag below.