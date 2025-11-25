Always one to keep a low profile, an Amal Clooney sighting is few and far between these days. But when the human rights lawyer does step out, her fashion game is in a league of its own. Such was the case on Monday night, when Clooney shimmered in a sparkly mini dress while out in Paris with her husband, George Clooney, and his Jay Kelly co-star, Adam Sandler.

The trio was pictured leaving the French premiere of the aforementioned Netflix film at the Christine Cinéma Club, where Clooney looked every inch the style icon. For the evening affair, the barrister was outfitted in a holiday-approved sheer brown number covered in gold glitter, featuring a geometric motif around the neckline and a flared skirt with a scalloped hem. Sticking to her signature fashion M.O., Clooney kept the ensemble elevated by grounding the dress with a black leather pleated jacket and Chloé’s Eve knee-high leather boots.

However, she did dip her toes into a playful accessories trend — bag charms. Clooney toted a black leather Chloé bowling-style carryall adorned with a dangling gold logo. Finishing touches to the outfit included a statement-making gold rosette pendant necklace and sheer black tights. As for glam, she wore her hallmark brunette hair in bouncy curls and opted for a glowy, bronzy makeup look.

BACKGRID

Her husband, for his part, was dressed in a navy suit, enlivened with a matching navy fringe scarf and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses. Hitting Netflix on Dec. 5, the Oscar-winning actor’s latest movie follows Jay (played by Clooney), a movie star in crisis who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Also featuring the likes of Laura Dern, Reilly Keough, and Eve Hewson, the comedy-drama has quite the star-studded cast.

With the film gearing up to launch, perhaps we’ll get another glamorous fashion moment from Clooney in the coming weeks (or days?).