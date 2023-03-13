Allison Williams’ 2023 Oscars Dress Looked So Different On The Runway

When it comes to an award show’s red carpet, you can always expect a handful of celebrities to present their own unique takes on runway looks — and the 95th Annual Academy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Though some A-listers, like Florence Pugh and Zoë Saldana, didn’t alter their straight-from-the-catwalk styles too much, there is one striking number that looks very different from its fashion show counterpart: Allison Williams’ 2023 Oscars dress.

The floral and crystal-encrusted look Williams selected for the evening first debuted on Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 couture runway, where the see-through dress was worn with just nude panties underneath. Sure, if you take a quick glance at the separate takes side by side (as seen below), you may not immediately spot the difference. But if you look closer, you’ll notice that the star added a nude layer to the sheer style, giving it a tad more coverage.

Another key difference? How the M3GAN actor accessorized the glamorous gown for the Oscars. While the runway look was shown with over-the-top dramatic statement earrings and coordinating high-shine metallic pumps, Williams opted for slightly more subtle Fred Leighton diamond and platinum swirl earrings and a purple sapphire and diamond ring from the label. But since the design completely covers her feet, it’s anyone’s guess as to what footwear she chose for the evening.

For her beauty look, Williams kept things minimal with fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. Moreover, hairstylist David von Cannon pulled her hair back into a low bun, allowing a few pieces out to frame her face.

Now that you’ve seen both dresses, do you spot the difference? No matter which take you prefer, there’s no denying the star crushed the red carpet tonight.