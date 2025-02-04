Back in 2016, Alicia Keys rebelled against current beauty standards by opting to attend major events with a makeup-free face. Four years later, she launched her own skin care line, Keys Soulcare, to help other women feel confident in their own skin — whether with or without the addition of cosmetics. As more time went by, Keys found her way back to makeup on her own terms, and her brand’s offerings reflected this. Take her 2025 Grammys makeup, for example. Her lit-from-within look was created with a few of her favorite products from the line, all of which are packed with skin-loving ingredients for the ultimate glow. Even better? It’s so simple and affordable to recreate.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards were a big night for Keys, who took home the Best Musical Theater Album for Hell’s Kitchen as well as the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. For the celebratory occasion, the “Gramercy Park” singer went for full-on golden goddess vibes in a black gown with and embellished corset, headpiece, and bejeweled earrings that dangled down past her shoulders. To complement the look, her makeup artist focused on radiant skin with a few pops of color on the lips and cheeks.

For the glowiest base, her makeup artist applied Keys Soulcare’s Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum in Golden Aura after cleansing and moisturizing. The product not only offers a luminous effect courtesy of pearlescent mica powder, but brightens with niacinamide and hydrates with squalene for truly pampered skin. Next, the makeup artist used It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer and Tint to spot conceal and create a more even tone that’s still skin-like.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Once the base was complete, the makeup artist groomed Keys’ brows using Stay Soft Brow Gel before adding a wine-colored hue to her cheeks with Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in Undeniable. Last but not least, the makeup artist amped the golden glow by applying Gleam On Highlighting Balm to Keys’ face and body. This dewy, easy-to-blend formula is made with crushed amethyst (no, really) for the most natural looking luminosity that’s not at all glittery.

Keys’ radiant makeup resulted in one of the best beauty looks, but it’s also versatile enough to wear for practically any occasion. With just a few of her brand’s nourishing, natural beauty enhancing products, it’s so easy to try for yourself and make her signature glow all your own.