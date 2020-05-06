The power of an LBD (Little Black Dress) moment cannot — and should not — be underestimated. Especially one that emerges almost out of nowhere, from a loungewear haze brought on by a global pandemic. It seems Adele's black birthday dress came for us when we needed it most, the same way Katie Holmes' curbside bralette look (courtesy of Khaite) told us all to take a step back, and breathe. This reminder does just the opposite, letting us know that putting on a luxe outfit is perfectly acceptable right now, whether occasioned or occasion-less. And, the best part: the exact minidress is, as if by magic, still in stock.

On May 5, Adele took to Instagram to provide a glimpse into her at-home birthday festivities — which, evidently, included white roses, big sleeves, and a glowing tan — all of which the songstress pulled off seamlessly. She wore a silk organza dress from Elzinga, whose high-necked, short-hemmed silhouette is equal parts playful and professional. Featuring balloon sleeves, the minidress swiftly became the focal point of Adele's birthday Insta. She finished the look with a pair of simple onyx pumps, nailing the head-to-toe black aesthetic seamlessly.

The Elzinga dress is, somehow, still in stock on MATCHEDFASHION, going for $604 right now. However, all bets are on its immediate sellout over the next few days, so considering alternatives is important. Luckily, there are tons of "like" styles that make getting the look so simple, should it disappear from e-shelves. Zimmermann's Edie embroidered minidress keeps with the oversized sleeves look, while offering a lace-laden alternative. The frock is on sale now, dropping from $1,050 to just $735. Or, if you prefer something more fitted, try Bianca & Bridgett's Nicola frock, which bears a bit more in the length and offers an asymmetrical single-sleeve look.

For the original, as well as several similar pieces, continue below, where you'll find on-sale wares from Khaite and Rhode in the mix.