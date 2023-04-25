Since James Corden debuted Carpool Karaoke, a segment that takes celebrities for a spin around Los Angeles while singing their own songs, on The Late Late Show in 2015, it’s become an internet sensation. Fun fact: Adele holds the record for most-watched viewers for her time in the passenger seat in 2016. The video, which currently has a whopping 261 million views, is one of the most popular in talk show history, according to Variety. It was only fitting then that the musician surprised Corden, who is leaving the show, for his final go at the segment on April 24. Adele’s Carpool Karaoke outfit was so elevated — because, obviously, you need to pull out all the sartorial stops when you may just break your own viewing record.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer went with a polished look, which included an oversized trench coat — a must-have wardrobe basic — wide-leg trousers a shade lighter than the jacket, and gold earrings from Louis Vuitton. This outfit feels especially on-brand for Adele, as she rarely dons styles outside her go-to neutral color palette.

In an Instagram video, Adele delighted fans when she arrived — unannounced, BTW — at Corden’s home to tell him she’ll be driving him to work for the final carpool. She captioned the post, “Home is where the heart is 🖤.” Naturally, the clip is nearly at two million likes. And though it cuts off before the actual ride, you can watch the full 20-plus minute video here. Spoiler alert: It gets pretty emotional as the two reflect on some of the top moments from the segment’s eight-year run.

While you may have retired most of your outerwear collection for the season, the Grammy-winning artist makes a convincing case for keeping a lightweight trench coat in reach for any upcoming chilly spring days. And come summer, you can still recreate Adele’s neutral look by simply swapping out the knee-hitting topper for a khaki vest. That said, if you want to get your hands on Adele’s Carpool Karaoke outfit, shop similar pieces to recreate her style below.