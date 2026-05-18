Country music’s biggest night came and went in the blink of an eye. On Sunday evening, the industry’s top stars gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by the one and only Shania Twain, the event turned out to be quite the fashionable affair, with a parade of impeccably dressed celebrities hitting the red carpet.

One such star was Kacey Musgraves, who was a vision in a black velvet Tanner Fletcher gown featuring white ruffled detailing throughout, plucked from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Meanwhile, Ella Langley, who took home the Female Artist of the Year award, stunned in a white flowy corset-style gown courtesy of Andrew Kwon. And let’s not forget the hostess with the mostest — aka Twain, who kept the crowd on its toes with multiple outfit changes throughout the evening. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer took to the red carpet in a strapless silver Falguni Shane Peacock number adorned with a gigantic panther motif. During the ceremony, Twain debuted four additional looks, ranging from a glistening gold sculptural gown to a sheer black floral embroidered frock.

For a full rundown of the best looks at the 2026 ACM Awards, keep scrolling below.

Kacey Musgraves

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In Tanner Fletcher.

Ella Langley

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In Andrew Kwon.

Shania Twain

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In Falguni Shane Peacock.

Kelsea Ballerini

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In Roberto Cavalli.

Lainey Wilson

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In Marmar Halim.

Brandi Cyrus

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In Ilkyaz Ozel.

Hannah Godwin

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In PatBO.