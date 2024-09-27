It’s hard enough to break through into one musical genre, but Shania Twain has managed to rule several. So massive are her crossover hits that they reached corners of the globe most assumed would never be interested in country music — so who better to lead one of the industry’s biggest nights of the entire year? Twain took the stage on Sept. 26 at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry as the host of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, a ceremony acknowledging the genre’s biggest names and musical moments. Twain’s flipped ends hairstyle couldn’t have been a more appropriate choice for the evening, too. According to celebrity hair professional Sami Knight, the plan was to play homage to the genre’s brightest stars through its most iconic heyday.

In an exclusive interview with TZR, Knight explains that Twain sent him reference photos of ‘60s-style flips and bouffants as inspiration for her big PCCA look. “We wanted to create a real extravaganza of a hairstyle that invoked the yesteryear of classic country,” he shares, adding that he’s so pleased with how the voluminous look turned out.

Just ahead, explore the ins and outs of exactly how Knight brought the vision to life, including the exact products used to make it all happen.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“Shania is a creative powerhouse, and this was no different,” Knight says of the pair’s creative process. “She knows what looks great on her, and it’s a joy to have her share that with me. It helps me do my job better. I had really beautifully curated references two weeks out from her, and even had a brief hair trial the night before. She’s a pro and I love it.”

To start, Knight installed a few extra hair pieces for added volume and height, critical for any country-classic look. He first laid down a layer of Big SexyHair Root Pump Plus specifically at the roots, then followed it up with SexyHair Big Altitude Mousse through Twain’s mid-lengths and ends. Next up was a brush-through with Knight’s handy REHAB. Vital Hair Brush, then a coat of Big SexyHair Weather Proof Frizz Control to fend off any Nashville humidity. “Use the shape of the brush to flip out the end of the hair for a retro and voluminous look,” Knight instructs.

Courtesy Of Sami Knight

Now, it’s time to actually structure that bouffant and lock it into place. Knight says to start by pulling the front and side pieces out from beneath the hairpiece, securely pinning the rest on top of the head. Loop a donut-shaped bun maker on the back of the head, which will help create that big, cascading volume. “Apply the freshly styled hairpiece over the top of the bun, and naturally blend the front and side pieces into the wig,” Knight says, then carefully pull the bangs back and arrange them downwards to frame the face. Coat the finished product with Big SexyHair Volume Flex Texture Spray for dimension and texture, which Knight says is particularly key for a larger-than-life look like this. “The more you touch [the hair], the more volume it gets — what could be better?”

Not only was Twain’s hair so bouncy and full of life on the red carpet, but the style lasted her through several costume changes and on-stage antics.

Shop some of Knight’s top essentials for the look just below.