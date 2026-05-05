From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s sweet mother-daughter moment to the Kardashian-Jenners’ coordinating breastplates, the 2026 Met Gala red carpet was one for the books. Stars truly outdid themselves on the fashion front, offering their own interpretations of this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, which coincided with the Costume Institute’s spring “Costume Art” exhibition. As always, the style moments continued into the wee hours of the night, with celebrities stepping out in showstopping after-party looks.

Saint Laurent’s bash at People’s Bar was the place to be last night. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were among the first to debut their outfit changes while heading to the buzzy party, with the former swapping her rich blue Saint Laurent dress for a leg-baring white Dilara Findikoglu mini, and the latter stepping out in a second sculpted GapStudio design courtesy of Zac Posen. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, kept it low-key yet luxe in slouchy jeans and a sequin jacket from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Others leaned into more avant-garde territory, including Tessa Thompson, who brought the drama in a sculptural metallic gold Valentino Couture top paired with leather micro shorts.

Scroll below to take in all the best fashion moments from the 2026 Met Gala after-parties. Until next year!

Zoë Kravitz

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Hailey Bieber

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In Dilara Findikoglu.

Doja Cat

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In Rene Caovilla.

Maude Apatow

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Camila Mendes

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Tessa Thompson

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In Valentino Couture.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

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Hunter Schafer

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In Steve O. Smith.

Olivia Rodrigo

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In Vivienne Westwood.

Kendall Jenner

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In GapStudio.

Margot Robbie

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In Chanel.

Tate McRae

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In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Venus Williams

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Paloma Elsesser