“Should I get bangs?” is a question you’ve probably asked yourself in the midst of a big life moment, like a milestone birthday or breakup, or at the start of a new year. If you fall into the latter category, you’re probably considering fringe as a means to refresh your current haircut and symbolically shed whatever you want to leave behind in 2025. For those still in the middle of an internal debate, all of the celebrities with bangs at the 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards will convince you to book an appointment with your stylist.

Kicking off award season with a bang, the red carpet served as a mood board for virtually every type of fringe. Ariana Grande’s wispy side bang and Mia Goth’s curtain style are two options for those who are looking for entry level bangs that are more subtle and low-maintenance, while Britt Lower’s blunt baby bangs and May Hong’s choppy fringe are two looks for anyone who’s down to go full-in with bolder styles. What’s more, these stars also demonstrate various ways to wear your bangs, from romantic updos to natural curls.

Ahead, see how all of the stars wore top trending bang styles on the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.

Odessa A'zion

The Marty Supreme star’s shaggy bangs and corresponding layers enhance her curls.

Mia Goth

The Frankenstein star’s signature curtain bangs lend an extra romantic touch to her French twist updo.

Nicole Beharie

Paired with bombshell waves, Beharie’s swoopy side bang is quite possibly the most glamorous nod to the Y2K hair trend.

Ariana Grande

Grande’s Wicked and Wicked: For Good press tour outfits have been a masterclass in method dressing, but her retro-inspired hair and makeup are equally noteworthy. For the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, she continued this streak by wearing her hair in a curly bun with a wispy side bang.

May Hong

Punk is alive and well on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, thanks to the model and K-Pop Demon Hunters actor’s edgy pixie complete with choppy layers and fringe.

McKenna Grace

Curtain bangs are just one of the many ‘60s styles making a comeback. The Stranger Things star fully leaned into the retro vibe of her fringe by styling her hair in a high ponytail and adding a black velvet bow.

Britt Lower

Among all of the bang varieties, none stand out like micro bangs. Take Lower for example, who demonstrates the versatility of the look on every red carpet — and the Critics’ Choice Awards are no exception. The Severance star opted for a half-up half-down style with the top section of hair twisted into a bun.