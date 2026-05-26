While much of the country spent Memorial Day weekend unwinding, celebrities were busy in the glam chair preparing for the 2026 American Music Awards. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the annual ceremony delivered not only major musical moments (Karol G! Katseye! Sombr!), but standout style, too. In fact, the fashion on Monday night was arguably just as noteworthy as the performances.

Given the steamy Las Vegas temperatures, many A-listers leaned into the ever-popular naked dressing trend. Karol G, for one, left little to the imagination in a sheer long-sleeve black cropped top layered over a coordinating triangle bra and paired with a voluminous black maxi skirt, all by designer Natalia Fedner. Tinashe followed suit, opting for a sultry see-through off-the-shoulder white lace gown from Blumarine. The show’s host, Queen Latifah, took a decidedly different approach, turning heads in a dramatic long faux fur coat by Christian Siriano. Toasty? Perhaps. Glamorous? Absolutely.

Meanwhile, amid a sea of black and white gowns, a handful of stars opted for a bolder approach to dressing — including Teyana Taylor in a vibrant violet Balenciaga look and Chrissy Teigen in a tangerine Raisa Vanessa dress.

Ahead, discover the best fashion moments from the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet — because these looks are far too good to miss out on.

Katseye

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In McQueen.

Karol G

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In Natalia Fedner.

Nikki Glaser

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In Maria Lucia Hohan.

Queen Latifah

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In Christian Siriano.

Lisa Rinna

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In ERL.

Sombr

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In Valentino.

Chrissy Teigen

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In Raisa Vanessa.

Fergie

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In Mitiliane Couture.

Teyana Taylor

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In Balenciaga.

Tinashe

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In Blumarine.

Alysa Liu

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In Chrome Hearts.

Hilary Duff

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In Rabanne.