It’s completely unfair to call straight, un-arched eyebrows a fad — not only are they many people’s natural shape, but they’ve been huge in K-beauty for years. But what is true is that a larger and larger wave is discovering the style for themselves thanks to global social media sharing and even A.I. filters that allow the user to try flat brows out for themselves before full-on committing. There’s no denying the allure, either. Not only have plenty of celebrities endorsed straight eyebrows, but the look’s increasingly popular thanks to its ability to instantly soften expressions and make sparser brows look fuller.

Further proof that the brow style is no passing fad can be found in researching screen queens of yesteryear. Retro stars like Audrey Hepburn, Anna May Wong, Josephine Baker, and Norma Shearer all made straight eyebrows their trademark at one point in their legendary careers, with the shape continuing to find a place with at least a few top stars with each new generation. And if you needed any further convincing to give the look a try, remember one more thing: maintaining low, straight brows is mercifully minimal, too.

Ahead, some of the best examples of straight-shaped eyebrows on modern stars, all ranging in size, length, and fullness.

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The “7 Rings” singer hasn’t always rocked straight-across eyebrows, but there’s no denying how well the style suits Grande. While they’re almost perfectly linear across her entire eye, they taper to a slightly finer point at the ends for an elfin look.

Natalie Portman

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If there were ever an endorsement for embracing your born-with-it brows, it’s Portman — just try to imagine the actor with a vixen-ish arch instead of her natural, straight shape.

Jisoo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

There’s so much to envy about Jisoo’s fluffy brunette brows and their symmetrical, uncurved style. By using a minimal amount of product just to add a little extra color, she lets them take center stage.

Jennifer Connolly

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Can you even discuss the power of straight brows without bringing up Connolly? From her earliest days a young child star, their strong shape and density became her aesthetic calling card — and they’re still just as stunning now.

Sanaa Lathan

John Shearer/Getty Images

If your current look is built around more structured arches, transitioning to a more linear look can seem scary — but Lathan’s delicate, elegant brows prove how soft the look can be while maintaining natural charm.

Emma Watson

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Watson’s beauty style is beloved for her ethereal minimalism, and it extends to her eyebrows, too. Even with a sparkly eyeshadow moment, she always gives the brows some special love by brushing them up with a hint of clear gel or pomade.

Ashley Park

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fact: Arched brows aren’t the only shape that deliver serious drama and glamour, and there’s no better case study than Park. Hers extend just past her bronze shadow-dusted eyes, a rich, hair-matching shade of espresso that frames her famous features.

Zoë Kravitz

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Kravitz is another Brow Hall Of Fame all-timer, a genetic jackpot winner who boasts full, thick hair in a strikingly straight shape. Her eyebrows are Hepburn’s Old Hollywood successors, slightly angled at the ends for a cat-like shape.

Jessica Alba

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rather than add any tapering, Alba lets her incredible eyebrows go their own way with the same density all the way across. The star favored a significantly stronger arch back in the 2000s, but these days, she’s all about staying true to her natural features.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Huntington-Whiteley’s otherwise-straight brows have just the slightest lift toward the ends, but it’s enough to give her an intrigued look that reads so sultry. A bit of fluffing and she’s ready for the red carpet.