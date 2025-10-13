Ashley Graham is in the hot seat. Some 15 years after she first modeled for JCPenney, the supermodel and multi-hyphenate is returning to helm an entire range co-launched with the retailer. Graham isn't just the face of the namesake line, either. Determined to create something that truly resonates, she's stepping into the role of creative director, too. True to form, the Ashley Graham for JCPenney collections are designed solely for shoppers size 14 and up. That way, Graham is ensuring that every garment is created specifically with these women's fashion wants and needs front and center — with construction, silhouette, and fabrication tailored to enhance and flatter. In her own words? “It’s giving the plus community the spotlight it deserves.” TZR caught up with her to get the scoop.

Tell us about the premise to Omitted, the trailer-style ad for the collection that explains that even though 67% of women wear sizes 14 and up, only 6.7% of film characters reflect them....

Yes, Omitted is the film that has yet to be written — because the film doesn't exist. I thought it was a stellar idea and a brilliant concept. I said to the creative team, ‘I've done a lot of interesting ad campaigns, but I've never done anything like this before.’ We’re in an era where the majority of curvy women I know are feeling forgotten and that they are not being seen. I thought this was an important call to action for the media and Hollywood: curves are here to stay and we’re not going anywhere. We shot it like it was a movie trailer; I was just glad that I knew how to say a line or two!

Did it make you want to dabble more in acting in the future?

I mean, look, if somebody wanted to write Omitted and finance it, I'd be more than happy to be a part of it. But really, I'm focused on this JCPenney collection now and being the creative director of this brand specifically. We’re in the midst of planning out Spring and Summer 2026, and I've got two of my own personal brands that I'm launching next year as well. I know what it's like to be overwhelmed and overfill the plate, so I don't want to do that. I want to focus on the things that really matter.

What can you tease about your new brands? Are they in the fashion and beauty space?

It’s still under wraps for now, but no, they're not....

Intriguing! You’re wearing your creative director hat for JCPenney for these collections. Take us behind the scenes.

Having modeled for almost 30 years, I've seen it all. There are things that just work in the curvy community, and there are things that really need to change. We are trying to merge the shopper that is young and fashionable — and has maybe never even been to JCPenney — with the existing JCPenney customer. It's been really interesting to see what people are gravitating towards in the first drop, and which sizes are flying off the shelves. I think with every launch, which we will be doing seasonally, it's going to give us a new sense of discovery about who she is, who she wants to be, where she feels safe, and where she wants to step outside of the boundaries.

JCPenney

What do you already feel is important to the woman you’re designing for?

The beauty of the curve industry, and with curve women altogether, is that we are so different. Our styles are different. We have different jobs. Our fat is distributed differently. So when creating the collection, you can't just think about one person. You have to think about a vast group of women. And that’s hard. But the one thing I really did not want to focus on and have it come from was just a size chart. I wanted it to come from the idea of daily wear and daily use. I already dropped my kids off at school, had an in-person meeting, now I'm dressed for the gym, then I've got another school pickup. I need these pieces to be diverse, functional, and versatile.

By stepping into this role, what are you hoping to change?

I've had so much experience and worn so many clothes — everything from custom gowns to times when I had to squeeze into the biggest sample size that a designer would ever make and make it look like it fits because that's my job. What I really wanted with this collection are truly beautiful, everyday pieces that feel timeless and classic so you will have them for years. I think that trends are important and I definitely want to tap into trends. But I also want her to know that we'll be there for the day-to-day moments, too. Whether that’s short hemlines or more covered up pieces. There’s a misconception when it comes to curve that she always wants to be covered up. We want her to have options, and to be able to go into a brick and mortar and try things on.

Will this line be in every store?

Yes, which is exciting!

Tell us more about the “curve-first approach” to design.

Well, it's only for curve sizes. We start at 14 and we go up to a size 30. I am the smallest size of the collection — and we’ve been talking about adjusting that so we can offer this to more women who are in between. The most important thing, truly, was that this is just for my curve girls. Brands are always saying ‘this is for everyone.’ But you can’t be for everyone and be successful, in my opinion. Especially the brands that are calling themselves inclusive that only go up to a double XL. That's not inclusive. So that's why this is just for curve sizes.

JCPenney

What are you wearing most at the moment?

The jeans — they're my favorite pair of jeans ever. We've got a regular wash and a dark denim wash. We've got some other colorways coming out in the next drop too. I feel like we've nailed the baggy jeans for curve, which is difficult. The oversized leather jackets are also fab. Some stuff is really built for a tall girl, because I'm a tall girl, so I'm really about her. I'm also really excited about the outerwear that's coming in our next drop. There’s a faux fur coat to the floor!

Fit must have been really important to you for the collection.

Yes. We focused on having at least three fit models in sizes 14, 16, and 18, so that we were able to scale accordingly with the grading. That, to me, is where a lot of brands have missed the mark. I usually get everything tailored in my closet, right? But I haven’t had to tailor any of this.

What else are you most proud of so far?

Seeing such a sense of community at the launch party. I think that this collection is a really great way to say to my community — and to anybody that is in the curve community as a whole — that you're not forgotten. This is truly just for you: for the curve, the plus size, the voluptuous, the ultra sexy lady, because she has been ignored by so many brands.

JCPenney

Confidence is always the best accessory. What are you tried-and-true tips for the women who will be wearing your pieces?

For me, the first thing is just being comfortable. If you're not going to be comfortable, don't leave your house. That's any size. That's any woman. That's any man. Secondly, I'm not even selling you bras and underwear, but I will tell you if your bra and underwear are not creating a great base, then you're not going to feel comfortable in your outfit. And lastly, you have to talk out loud to yourself. That's something that's a non-negotiable [for me] — a little mirror pep talk goes a long way.