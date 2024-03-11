And just like that, the 96th Annual Academy Awards are over — as well as the 2024 award show season, in general. But before the post-ceremony blues start kicking in, here’s some good news: The Oscars’ after-party looks are just starting to roll in (open your Instagram app, stat!). Indeed, though the Dolby Theatre is likely all cleared out at this point, the sartorial happenings aren’t over just yet, as the Hollywood set is currently mingling at after-hours affairs.

Celebrities’ first stop following the show? The Vanity Fair after-party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted by the publication’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, the Hollywood bash attracted so many fashion darlings, including Chloë Sevigny, who was an early arriver. The actor and style muse matched the red carpet in a bright red bow-adorned Simone Rocha number, which took the girly ribbon look to new extremes. Sofia Vergara also hopped on the bow train, donning a black Carolina Herrera dress enlivened with two accents smack dab in the middle. Another standout look came from Quinta Brunson, who donned a silver bedazzled Marc Bouwer gown.

Ready to check out more stunning fashion moments? Scroll ahead for the best 2024 Oscars after-party looks.

Sofia Vergara

Vergara’s Carolina Herrera gown was just as sweet as it was sophisticated.

Quinta Brunson

The naked dressing look continues to reign, as evidenced by Brunson’s dress.

Chloë Sevigny

Sevigny’s red hot look arguably stole the show — and the matching shiny pumps and Ana Khouri jewelry were the cherry on top.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen opted for a metallic silver Oscar de la Renta dress with floral details.

Kerry Washington

Washington’s Giambattista Valli Couture dress boasted bows, tulle, and rhinestones.

Rashida Jones

Jones wore an ethereal white number courtesy of Christian Dior.

Jessica Alba

Alba shimmered in a flower-adorned chainmail Tamara Ralph look.

Isla Fisher

The actor showed a little leg in her black off-the-shoulder gown by Marmar Halim.

Joey King

King embraced all the accessories, adding black tights and opera gloves to her taupe Balenciaga gown.

Pamela Anderson

Still rocking the minimal makeup look, Anderson’s bare face allowed her floral tunic dress by Oscar de la Renta do the talking.

Kris Jenner

Kris gave her famous daughters a run for their money, stunning in a white sheath embellished gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Rebecca Hall

Hall was another after-party goer who opted to match with the carpet, wearing a coordinating strapless dress from Erdem’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway.

Diane Kruger

Always the fashion risk-taker, Kruger raised the bar on red carpet style, wearing knee-high stockings and gloves with her Givenchy dress.

Demi Lovato

Lovato went for Old Hollywood vibes, opting for a fitted, floor-length sequin gown by Sophie Couture.

Serena Williams

Williams matchy matchy moments comes courtesy of Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway.

Emma Chamberlain

The content creator stunned in a cleavage-baring look from Thom Browne.

Joan Smalls

Smalls’ fucshia gown is from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

Kelly Rowland

Rowland’s hot fashion streak continued with a black-and-white Nina Ricci dress from the Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall was a sheer vision in an airy number from Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Adwoa Aboah

Could red and brown be the new dynamic style duo? Aboah seems to think so, as the actor paired fiery red pumps with a chocolate leather midi by Marni.

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata’s love affair with Jacquemus is going strong, as evidenced by this structured white gown from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens dressed up her baby bump with a sheer, naked dress by Alberta Ferretti.

Olivia Wilde

The LBD trends was a running theme for the night, and Wilde was one of many who embraced the essential. For an after-party moment, the actor and director went with a plunging number from Carolina Herrera.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie turned up the heat in a brick red shimmering slip dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence opted for Bridgerton vibes for her after-party look, wearing an intricate, beaded lace empire dress from Givenchy.

Margot Robbie

Robbie went for a vintage moment, courtesy of Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s pearly pink Balenciaga gown made for an ethereal look.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney complemented her new shorter bob with an archival dress from Marc Bouwer, which was born by Angelina Jolie to the 2004 Oscars.

