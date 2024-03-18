If you thought last week’s Oscars was the last of the red carpet magic until the Met Gala in May, the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards proved otherwise. The March 16th ceremony, which celebrates Black talent in the film, television, and music industries, delivered yet another batch of lust-worthy fashion looks. With esteemed (and impeccably dressed) Hollywood stars like Kerry Washington, Halle Bailey, and Keke Palmer in attendance, it was an evening the fashion world will be talking about all week long.

Green gowns seemed to be the biggest theme of the night, as stars like Washington, Bailey, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all showed up at the annual affair, rocking various shades of the bold color (think olive, chartreuse, and emerald). Then there was Palmer, whose black and white menswear-inspired ensemble stood out in the sea of bright, citrusy numbers. Meanwhile, both Amanda Gorman and Octavia Spencer opted for timeless, elegant head-to-toe black outfits dripping in light-reflecting sequins.

Ahead, take a look at the fashion moments at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. These fabulous outfits are guaranteed to hold you over until the next major Hollywood red carpet.

Keke Palmer

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer wore an elevated suit and bow-tie courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana.

Kerry Washington

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

The Scandal actor stunned in an olive green Vivienne Westwood gown with a dramatic floor-sweeping train.

Quinta Brunson

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Skipping high-shine jewelry, Brunson let her white Naeem Khan number take centerstage.

Halle Bailey

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

The Hollywood darling went with a statement-making emerald green dress from Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Amanda Gorman

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Gorman brought the glamour in a flowy black sequin dress.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Ralph’s vibrant one-shoulder chartreuse gown by Georges Hobeik was a real feast for the eyes.

Yara Shahidi

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Shahidi looked incredibly cool (and a tad edgy) in a black gown from Ferragamo’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which included a vinyl bodice and pleated skirt.

Taraji P. Henson

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

The Color Purple actor got into full spring mode in her sunny yellow Del Core number, which boasted a sculptural corset.

Andra Day

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

A performer at the event, Day stood out in her rich blue sparkly Naeem Khan dress and complementary feather boa.

Danielle Brooks

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

Brooks’ gold bangles amped up her otherwise understated body-hugging LBD.

Octavia Spencer

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In lieu of a gown, Spencer rocked a shimmering black suit and coordinating accents.