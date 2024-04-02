Much like the Grammys, the annual iHeartRadio Awards’ red carpet moments notoriously run the gamut. Last year, for example, fashion corners of the internet were buzzing about Taylor Swift’s sequin-encrusted hooded Alexandre Vauthier number. Alternatively, other celebrities, such as Halsey, prefer to let their hair down, wearing pants in lieu of a gown (we’re referencing her ultra-flared trousers circa 2022). As for this year’s affair? The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards fashion looks were certainly a testament to the show’s playful dress code.

Taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on April 1, the ceremony, hosted by Ludacris, brought together some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Fresh on the heels of her new album, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé made an appearance in quite the scene-stealing getup. Continuing her Western fashion streak, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer donned an archival Versace look, which consisted of a cowboy hat (obviously), zipped leather jacket, and coordinating crystal-adorned pants from the luxury label’s 1992 collection. Always one to go with a daring outfit, Katy Perry, too, hit the red carpet in an attention-garnering number. The American Idol judge opted for a skin-baring mesh dress complete with flirty red ribbons on the sides.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to feast your eyes on the best fashion moments at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards.

Beyoncé

Honored with the Innovator Award, Beyoncé rocked an eye-catching leather outfit courtesy of Versace.

Katy Perry

Perry’s see-through mesh number was sheer perfection.

SZA

Taking home four (!) trophies last night, SZA brought sunny vibes to the red carpet via a bright yellow Dundas dress.

Tate McRae

The up-and-coming singer, who performed at the show, shimmered in a teeny-tiny Rabanne sequin gold mini dress.

Niecy Nash

Nash arrived in a timeless black and white number from Safiyaa.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson’s sequin and feather Taller Marmo dress was a sight to behold.

Cher

The industry legend donned a rhinestone-covered Dolce & Gabbana top with coordinating Chrome Hearts trousers.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice was another attendee who went with a revealing look, opting for a cutout Rick Owens jacket, sheer bra, and floor-grazing skirt.

Justine Skye

Skye looked fabulous in a hooded Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and pointy pumps.

Avril Lavigne

True to form, Lavigne wore a casual graphic tee and slouchy black pants.