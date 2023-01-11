Since Hollywood’s award show inception, whispers of exciting, secretive after-hours parties have generated endless buzz, ignited more than a few major rumors, and served as the ideal place for even more unexpected celebrity outfits. On Jan. 10, after the 80th Annual Golden Globes ceremony concluded, the stars were off to dance and drink the night away at various locales around LA. Some celebs such as Britt Lower and Jenna Ortega wore their best 2023 Golden Globes after-party looks to the Billboard party, which was held at The Beverly Hilton — where the show also took place — while others like Milly Alcock dashed over to the Chateau Marmont.

Not surprisingly, for those who decided to stay out late, they changed into more comfortable, low-key ensembles or decided to stay in their original red carpet outfits altogether. Coolidge, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, swapped her Globes gown for a chic tailored coat, dress, and boots moment. Meanwhile, Lower changed into a less voluminous LBD compared to the two-tone Bach Mai number she wore on the red carpet.

To catalogue all the exciting arrivals, TZR logged all the best moments right here — scroll on for the coolest Golden Globes after-party looks of the night.

Britt Lower

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Severance actor kept it classic and cool in a strapless black dress. Although she changed out of her original red carpet ensemble, she did keep one portion of that Bach Mai look intact here: her nappa leather opera gloves.

Jennifer Coolidge

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coolidge likely wore one of the comfiest looks of the night as she posed in a coat, lace dress, and boots ensemble.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images

Rodriguez loved her Balmain dress so much that she decided to stay in it for the after-party.

Percy Hynes White & Jenna Ortega

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Ortega took after Wednesday Addams’ color palette by rocking a black and white corseted outfit. She originally wore a Gucci gown on the red carpet.

Quinta Brunson

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Brunson, who won the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, stayed in her Christian Siriano red carpet ensemble.

Megan Stalter & Hannah Einbinder

Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images

Likewise, Stalter and Einbinder posed up a storm in their original red carpet ensembles from Versace and Carolina Herrera, respectively, at the after-party.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Maurice and Ralph were spotted chatting at the Billboard party. Maurice wore a gold gown while Ralph tapped into the purple color trend for the night in a custom Aliétte design.

Reece Feldman & Bailey Bass

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Feldman and Bass both stayed in their red carpet looks, with Feldman in Egon Lab and Daniel Fletcher. Bass wore Dior.

Kaia Gerber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gerber attended the Globes after-party with her beau Butler to help him celebrate his win — he took home the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. She stayed chic in a minimalist striped dress with black heels.

Dakota Fanning

Roger / BACKGRID

Fanning attended the after-party at Chateau Marmont in a Matrix-inspired outfit from Prada.

Milly Alcock

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Like Coolidge, Alcock chose comfort over everything as she headed to Chateau Marmont. The actor switched out of her body-hugging Givenchy dress and wore a cropped leather jacket with brown trousers instead.