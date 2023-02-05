Music’s biggest night also happens to double as one of beauty’s biggest nights. If you can’t let your hair down (so to speak) on the 65th Annual Grammys red carpet, where on earth can you? As if delivering the ultimate antidote to those February doldrums, A-listers are brining their A-game with elaborate hairstyles, trendy makeup, and the most creative manicures in recent memory. Yes, the best 2023 Grammys beauty looks are all distinctly bold and dramatic, but they’re always carefully chosen to represent the artists themselves — there’s nothing coincidental about these red carpet selections. As the top names in every genre make their way to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena — formerly known as the Staples Center — it’s anyone’s guess how the night will unfold.

Already, early arrivals like Lizzo and Bebe Rexa have set the glamorous tone for the evening, dressed up in bright, feel good tones that radiate warmth and optimism through color choice alone. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift proves her Midnights era is here to say with a glimmering look reflective of the album’s nighttime aesthetic. With anticipated attendees Cardi B, Adele, and Olivia Rodrigo still on their way — not to mention whispers of an all-too-rare Beyoncé appearance — expect the unexpected.

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though she’s nominated tonight for her Red (Taylor’s Version) re-recordings, Swift is still showing her Midnights era some love with frosty baby blue eyeshadow and a vintage updo. Notably, though, she has opted for her once-signature red lipstick.

Viola Davis

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Starting the ceremony out on a very high note, Davis took home one of the night’s first Grammys for Best Audio Book Narration — and cinching a legendary EGOT in the process. For her big moment, Davis went with a deep side part and pops of blue and pink-toned red eyeshadow to play off her sequined gown.

Lizzo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leaning into the warmth of spring with tulip-y orange tones and sunset-colored eye makeup from Charlotte Tilbury, Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys look is in full bloom. Her clustered Velour Beauty falsies, applied by celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo, gives her lashes a dewy effect, complemented by the glossy, curled baby hairs arranged by celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain using Harry Josh Pro Tools and Sebastian Professional products. Her long orange nails are dotted in glittering 3D roses, just like the kind seen on her gown.

Bebe Rexa

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rexa loves a vintage moment, but her Farrah Fawcett-inspired red carpet look at the 2023 Grammys is especially accurate. The ultra-trendy, voluminous curls, styled by Cesar Deleon Ramirez using Unite Hair products, frame her gown-matching bubblegum pink blush.

Laverne Cox

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Gilded and glowing, delicate touches of gold illuminate Laverne Cox’s beaded gown and beauty look. Speckles of gold leaf outlines her inky black cat-eye makeup, while her blonde highlighted ponytail — and even the braided tendrils framing her face — are dotted with matching gold rings.

Maren Morris

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As one of country’s most outspoken and daring artists, Morris always delivers a memorable red carpet beauty moment. For the 2023 Grammys, she opted for a wet-hair look, complete with lightly bleached brows and sultry, smoky eyeliner.

Bonnie Raitt

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

For her 2023 Grammys red carpet beauty look, the legendary country singer put a spin on the monochromatic makeup trend. In lieu of matching her eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick, Raitt looked to her signature copper hair for eye makeup inspiration, wearing a smoky eye in the same bold hue.

Amanda Gorman

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Bobs are everywhere right now, including the 2023 Grammys red carpet. To offset her minimalist black lace Prada gown, Gorman went with a ‘90s-inspired blunt bob, deep plum lipstick and pop of gold eyeshadow to really make her eyes pop.

Shania Twain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as delivering show-stopping red carpet beauty looks, Twain is still the one. The Canadian country superstar is another musician who opted to match their lipstick to their hair. Her cherry red long wig with bangs was is exact match to her matte lip.

GAYLE

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fully embracing the edgy, indie, cool vibes, singer GAYLE’s smudgy kohl-rimmed eyes and tousled two-toned hair look fully embrace the “anything goes” spirit of the Grammys red carpet.

