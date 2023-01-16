(Red Carpet)
The Critics Choice Awards Was Packed With Glittering Gowns
What a night.
If last week’s Golden Globes red carpet was any indication, this year’s award season is positioned to be as glamorous as ever. Rivaling the Globes was the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Yes, the event, which honors achievements in film and television programming, brought out the brightest stars in come equally shining attire.
Leading the pack was Hollywood royal Julia Roberts who stunned in a glistening Schiaparelli gown that contrasted perfectly with her signature red hair. Also turning heads was Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who wore a Robert Wun creation that featured dramatic tulle detailing and a shimmering silver bodice. Keeping the glitter train moving was Viola Davis, who wore a rich maroon Valentino gown that shimmered from head to toe.
A departure from the glitter trend, Elle Fanning opted for a tiered ivory masterpiece from Alexander McQueen. Julia Garner also chose a matte finish, but still went bold in a fiery red Farragamo mini dress — with a matching Skims bra underneath, no less.
And the glamour doesn’t end there. Ahead, the most memorable style moments from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards we’ll be talking about all week. Take it all in.
Quinta Brunson
The actor wore a Robert Wun dress and REZA jewelry.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh wore Carolina Herrera.
Angela Bassett
Bassett opted for a black peplum gown by Christian Siriano, Judith Leiber bag, and Messika jewelry.
Kerry Washington
Washington wore an Armani Privé gown, Santoni shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.
Janelle Monáe
Monáe wore Vera Wang.
Elle Fanning
Fanning wore an Alexander McQueen gown from the SS23 runway and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary star went for the gold in a custom Jovana Louis dress, Vince Camuto shoes, and Misho Designs jewelry.
Julia Roberts
Roberts dominated the red carpet in Schiaparelli.
Viola Davis
Davis sparkled in custom Valentino.
Zoe Kazan
Kazan opted for Rodarte for her red carpet appearance.
Niecy Nash
Nash wore custom Jason Wu.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Edgar-Jones went for a Gucci creation from the iconic SS23 runway and Bulgari jewelry.
Danielle Deadwyler
The Till actor wore custom Louis Vuitton, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.
Claire Foy
Foy went for a Prada dress and Messika jewelry.
Jenny Slate
Slate wore an Olivier Theyskens creation from the SS23 runway.
Julia Garner
Garner took her own spin on a Ferragamo dress from the PF23 collection, styling the piece with Bulgari jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a SKIMS bra.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Taylor-Joy looked every bit the prima ballerina in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Lily James
James wore a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown.
Stephanie Hsu
Hsu wore a bright orange Valentino dress.
Milly Alcock
Alcock wore Christian Dior, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.
Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton star wore custom Louis Vuitton.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried arrived in Christian Dior, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Cartier jewelry.
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus star wore custom Louis Vuitton and Pomellato jewelry.
Michelle Williams
Williams arrived to the carpet in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett took an alternative approach to red carpet style, arriving in a Max Mara dress and Louis Vuitton jewelry.
More to come...