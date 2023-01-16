If last week’s Golden Globes red carpet was any indication, this year’s award season is positioned to be as glamorous as ever. Rivaling the Globes was the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Yes, the event, which honors achievements in film and television programming, brought out the brightest stars in come equally shining attire.

Leading the pack was Hollywood royal Julia Roberts who stunned in a glistening Schiaparelli gown that contrasted perfectly with her signature red hair. Also turning heads was Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who wore a Robert Wun creation that featured dramatic tulle detailing and a shimmering silver bodice. Keeping the glitter train moving was Viola Davis, who wore a rich maroon Valentino gown that shimmered from head to toe.

A departure from the glitter trend, Elle Fanning opted for a tiered ivory masterpiece from Alexander McQueen. Julia Garner also chose a matte finish, but still went bold in a fiery red Farragamo mini dress — with a matching Skims bra underneath, no less.

And the glamour doesn’t end there. Ahead, the most memorable style moments from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards we’ll be talking about all week. Take it all in.

Quinta Brunson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor wore a Robert Wun dress and REZA jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yeoh wore Carolina Herrera.

Angela Bassett

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Bassett opted for a black peplum gown by Christian Siriano, Judith Leiber bag, and Messika jewelry.

Kerry Washington

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Washington wore an Armani Privé gown, Santoni shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.

Janelle Monáe

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monáe wore Vera Wang.

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning wore an Alexander McQueen gown from the SS23 runway and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star went for the gold in a custom Jovana Louis dress, Vince Camuto shoes, and Misho Designs jewelry.

Julia Roberts

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Roberts dominated the red carpet in Schiaparelli.

Viola Davis

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Davis sparkled in custom Valentino.

Zoe Kazan

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Kazan opted for Rodarte for her red carpet appearance.

Niecy Nash

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nash wore custom Jason Wu.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones went for a Gucci creation from the iconic SS23 runway and Bulgari jewelry.

Danielle Deadwyler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Till actor wore custom Louis Vuitton, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.

Claire Foy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Foy went for a Prada dress and Messika jewelry.

Jenny Slate

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Slate wore an Olivier Theyskens creation from the SS23 runway.

Julia Garner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner took her own spin on a Ferragamo dress from the PF23 collection, styling the piece with Bulgari jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a SKIMS bra.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy looked every bit the prima ballerina in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lily James

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

James wore a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown.

Stephanie Hsu

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Hsu wore a bright orange Valentino dress.

Milly Alcock

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Alcock wore Christian Dior, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Phoebe Dynevor

John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star wore custom Louis Vuitton.

Amanda Seyfried

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Seyfried arrived in Christian Dior, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The White Lotus star wore custom Louis Vuitton and Pomellato jewelry.

Michelle Williams

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Williams arrived to the carpet in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cate Blanchett

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett took an alternative approach to red carpet style, arriving in a Max Mara dress and Louis Vuitton jewelry.

More to come...