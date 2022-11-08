J.Lo Just Co-Signed The Colorful Couch Trend Loved By Celebs

The couch isn’t just the utilitarian piece of furniture it once was. Rather, in the past few years, it’s become one of the most popular ways to make a statement at home. Funky shapes, bright colors, and unexpected materials have practically become the norm when it comes to sofas. And while that may seem hard to believe, there’s one recent piece of evidence that makes this indisputable: 2022’s green couch trend, which celebrities are adopting in droves.

No, green couches are not new to the interior scene. In early 2021, TZR discussed the popularity of Article’s Sven Sofa, a cult-favorite piece that can often be seen in the eye-catching grassy shade. In fact, the look has been so in demand, it even influenced some viral tweets. “Girls only want one thing and it’s a living room with hardwood floors a green velvet sofa and a colorful rug,” read a quote on the platform in August 2020.

Yet while the sofa hue has experienced undeniable interest over the years, it’s far from waning. In fact, browse through the profiles of your favorite celebrities’ Instagram accounts, and you’ll find more proof of the trend than ever. From the ever-popular velvet versions such as Mandy Moore’s, to the less statement-making pieces like Kristen Bell’s rustic sectional, all signs point to green couches taking over the seating space in 2022 — and beyond. Keep scrolling for some inspiration from the stars that’s sure to get you on board.

Kristen Bell’s Sage Green Sectional

While it’s pretty common to see richer, more jewel-toned hues with this trend, Bell seems to prefer a softer, more rustic take. In this photo, she sits on a moss green sectional, which offers a subtler way to try it out — especially when paired with vintage textiles and equally nature-inspired shades.

Jennifer Lopez’s Rich Green Sofa

J.Lo epitomizes high-drama glamour, so of course her couch is giving the same. She chose a deep green velvet piece for this room, which contrasts beautifully against the gray-blue lacquer bookshelves. Yet while it’s undoubtedly a ~moment~, it also manages to be a sophisticated and elegant way to try out the trend that still feels tied to nature.

Mandy Moore’s Moss Green Couch

If you’re looking to incorporate a green sofa into your space in a serene, minimalist way, Moore’s look is it. The actor chose a yellow-tinted moss color for her piece — and while you can’t deny it packs a punch, it still manages to invoke a calming vibe paired with the otherwise cream-colored room. With the many layered textures (velvet, bouclé, a shaggy carpet, and more), an element of coziness is created as well.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Mint Curved Sofa

Of course, a green couch can just be a way to go all out in your space, which is exactly what Ratajkowski did in her own. The model and author paired her mint-hued piece with a purple and orange rug, busy abstract artwork, and bright flowers, creating a room that feels cool and fun — which is kind of what any area with a green couch should be.

Shay Mitchell’s Jewel-Toned Sectional

It almost seems like Mitchell took notes from Lopez for this space. But while J.Lo’s green couch room goes in a more subdued direction with its color scheme, Mitchell’s embraces high drama completely. The actor and entrepreneur opted for a jewel-toned velvet sofa, pairing it with dark walls and other furniture of equally rich hues and materials. It looks comfortable, glamorous, and luxurious all at the same time, making it easy to see why she said she has “FOMMC,” or, “fear of missing my couch.”

