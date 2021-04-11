Like every other award show broadcast over the last 12 months, the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) looked very different. Broadcast over the span of two days (April 10 and 11), the event — held at the Royal Albert Hall in London — didn’t have a formal red carpet. However, the 2021 BAFTA award looks that graced the legendary venue delivered all the glamour typical of a true-blue Hollywood extravaganza.

In addition to its format, this year’s show marked the first under a new voting system (after getting widely criticized last year for the BAFTA’s historical lack of diversity). In an almost immediate result, this year’s roster of nominees was “undoubtedly the most diverse ever seen in more than 70 years of BAFTA awards,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. And it seems the stars in attendance were ready to celebrate that fact.

Everyone from Priyanka Chopra and Cynthia Erivo to Andra Day and Renee Zellweger showed up in their red carpet best (even if there wasn’t an official one to walk on). Most notably was the always breathtaking Erivo, who arrived in a Louis Vuitton mini dress and barely there lucite heels. And then there was Chopra, joined by her husband Nick Jonas, who wore the chicest (and most colorful!) pant and jacket set by Pertegaz, topped off with jewels by BVLGARI. Another look worth noting was that of Day (TZR’s January cover star), who dazzled in an emerald green Elie Saab halter dress.

To get in on all the fashion action, check out some of the best looks from the weekend-long event. Cheers!

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Andra Day

In Elie Saab.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Priyanka Chopra

In Pertegaz ensemble, Christian Louboutin heels, and BVLGARI jewelery.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Gugu Mbatha-Raw

In Louis Vuitton.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Phoebe Dynevor

In Louis Vuitton.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Anna Kendrick

In Zuhair Murad.

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Renee Zellweger

2021 BAFTA Awards Fashion Looks: Rose Byrne

In Miu Miu.