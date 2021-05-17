(Celebrity)

The 2021 MTV Movie Awards' Fashion Looks Were Low-Key Beautiful

See every single outfit ahead.

By Marina Liao
Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Mandy Moore attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
If Sunday night’s 2021 MTV Movie Awards completely escaped your attention, not to worry. TZR recapped the best beauty looks from the show and, ahead, the biggest need-to-know fashion moments.

Yara Shahidi

The actor arrived to the red carpet in a tracksuit she designed with Adidas, Etro corset top, and Christian Louboutin pumps. Strands of vintage Cartier diamonds completed the dazzling outfit.Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

