Lily Collins is known for different things, and it all depends on who you ask. Query a Netflix regular, and they'll tell you about her pattern-on-pattern Emily in Paris ensembles, or the black-and-white artistry of her latest release, Mank. However, the moment you bring her up to a beauty fan, you'll hear one of two things: how incredible her brows are, and how Lily Collins' mascara is always on point. Never more so than at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards, too, where the actor showed up in a PVC Saint Laurent dress and one of Lancôme's newest makeup launches.

Longtime makeup artist Fiona Stiles shared the entire beauty breakdown on her own Instagram page, revealing that Collins sported Lancôme's brand-new Lash Idôle Mascara. Retailing at $26, the recently released product features a volumizing curved wand covered in 360 tiny bristles created to grab, open, and lift every single lash; and the lightweight gel formula promises to hold the effect for up to 24 hours sans flakes and smudges.

A tall order, sure, but take one look at Collins' makeup from the night and you'll be sold — her lashes look separated, dark, and naturally curled and lifted. (Campaign star Zendaya is also a fan.)

The perfected lashes complemented the "taupe-y tones" of the rest of the Lancôme look, as Stiles described it in the caption of her IG post. The artist credited the cool neutral eyeshadow to the $50 Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Beige Brûlée, while the cheeks were swept with Lancôme's Blush Subtil in Miel Glace, a peachy oil-free powder that retails at $32. The pink-nude lips were another work of art: She used the $50 Absolue Precious Cells Nourishing Lip Balm and bronzed rose Le Lip Liner in Bronzelle ($26.50) to create a natural-looking lip that still felt very red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And, of course, no one can forget the brows. All Stiles shared in her post was that she used Lancôme's $25 Brow Define Pencil in Dark Brown on Collins — and fortunately for fans, there are plenty more shades where that one comes from. This includes an actual auburn, and two different variations on black.

Shop the new Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara on the brand's website, below, or grab the launch from Ulta Beauty when it arrives online on Dec. 16.

