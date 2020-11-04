It sounds like an overstatement, but any makeup-removing woe you've faced with wipes and waters really can't stand a chance next to the best cleansing balms out there. Waterproof mascara clinging to every single lash? Foundation barely budging, no matter how hard you scrub? Feel like you've stripped away every good oil after you've cleansed? A balm cleanser won't leave you high and dry, literally. Ideal for dry, sensitive skin, the balm-to-milk formulas work wonders as the first step in double cleansing, or on days where you've layered on SPF, foundation, setting powder — etcetera.
Since oil-based cleansers basically melt through makeup, grime, pollution, and all of that sunscreen you applied in the morning, they've established themselves as pretty essential in the beauty world. However, while it's fairly easy to pick out an oil that goes well with your skin — such as sweet almond or avocado — many fan-favorite formulas include extra benefits, like additional vitamin C, exfoliation, or moisturizers. Ahead, the 13 best cleansing balms out there, so you can begin your day with hydrated skin and end it with a completely clean canvas.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Clean beauty fans will love everything included in this formula — like tamanu and rosehip oils — while appreciating all that's left out: BHT, silicones, PEGs, synthetic fragrances, and much more.
The predicament: you love a long-wear foundation, but don't want to spend 10-plus minutes trying to get it off your skin at night. The solution: Farmacy Beauty's cult-favorite Green Clean balm. Sunflower, moringa, and ginger root oils literally melt makeup off, while exfoliating papaya fruit extract deep cleans your pores.
Cleanly formulated but still budget-friendly, the Sweet Almond cleanser from Nyakio is made with — you guessed it — sweet almond oil. It also uses other notable skin conditioners too, though, like castor seed oil and shea butter.
Half mud treatment, half balm cleanser, this ultra-unique pick from OMOROVICZA combines black Hungarian mud with sweet almond oil. Use it if you want to remove waterproof mascara the all natural way.
It can't get much simpler than this Soap & Glory balm — which is a good thing for a cleanser. It uses avocado, apricot kernel, marula, and jojoba oils to whisk away makeup.
Do you feel like your skin never gets that clean after a balm? You won't have that problem with this Sunday Riley formula. In includes sugar-based sucrose laurate and cocoa butter for a luxurious wash, plus blue tansy and German chamomile oils — the duo from the fan-favorite Luna Sleeping Night Oil.
No, diptyque doesn't just make candles, although this geranium- and rose-scented balm smells good enough to be one.
Dry skin is no match for the Versed cleansing balm, which leaves behind a noticeable, plush feel whenever you use it. Use it to clear away makeup and pollution, or in the morning to wake skin up without stripping it.
Vitamin C can be a brightening, glow-boosting ingredient for all skin types, particularly those prone to hyperpigmentation. It can also be seriously intense. With this vitamin-rich balm, you're giving your skin just a bit of the treatment, while still washing it away after you're done cleansing.
If you've found that CBD (aka cannabidiol) works wonders for your skin, then give HAOMA's cleanser a whirl. It's formulated with that, plus shea butter and plant-derived oils.
It comes as no surprise that this super satiny cleanser is Clinique's top makeup remover. It gets points for rinsing off easily once you're through cleansing, a perk if you have oily or combination skin.
Luxurious doesn't begin to describe this rich, silky K-beauty balm, which transforms into a skin-soothing emulsion in the blink of an eye.