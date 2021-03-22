TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of This New Foundation & It’s Already Selling Out

TikTok has discovered its new favorite makeup product. After only launching on March 12, the brand-new KVD Beauty Good Apple foundation balm ($38) has managed to go viral on the video-sharing platform, with mega-popular content creator Mikayla Nogueira’s mini review currently sitting at 2.5 million likes and 9.9 million views. “Holy sh*t,” Nogueira remarked in her video after swiping on the balm-like foundation. “It’s so full coverage. I don’t know how to explain this but it’s like extremely full coverage but very light. I don’t feel like anything’s on my face.”

Meanwhile, a video from makeup artist and TikTok user Meghan Grant showing off Good Apple garnered another million likes and 4.6 million views. “I have crazy hyperpigmentation. I have no beauty filter on, nothing,” Grant said in the TikTok before applying and blending in the foundation — to equally happy results. “Are y’all seeing this or no? Hyperpigmentation where, ma’am?” In both videos, viewers can watch in real time as the foundation balm melts into skin, flexing its full-coverage, natural matte promise. (KVD Beauty dubbed the “fresh matte” finish “apple skin” on its Instagram account.)

TikTokers aren’t the only ones excited about KVD Beauty’s new 40-shade launch. More than 30 unique shades of Good Apple foundation balm are currently sold out online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty, as well as at KVD Beauty’s own website. So if you happen to see your shade still in stock — maybe swoop on it stat, rather than wait a few days.

It’s an exciting time for the beauty brand itself, too. Earlier in March, KVD Beauty announced a rebrand which would include new products and new packaging. The Good Apple foundation is a first hint of further launches to come: It’s fully vegan, noncomedogenic, and completely recyclable once you finish with it. Better yet, the innovative formula includes a diverse shade range and skin care-like ingredients such as apple extract and sodium hyaluronate, making it an even stronger option if you have dry skin.

Don’t just take TikTok’s word for it, though. Grab your shade if it’s still in stock by clicking through the link below, or sign up to be notified via email when your match is back in stock. Ahead, the new KVD Beauty Good Apple foundation balm.

